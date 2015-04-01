(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, April 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed El
Wifack's (EWL)
National Ratings on Rating Watch Positive, following the
announcement of a
strategic partnership with the Islamic Corporation for the
Development of the
Private Sector (ICD, rated AA/F1+/Stable).
Under the terms of the agreement signed in March 2015, ICD will
become the
largest shareholder with an expected 30% stake in EWL. The
increase in capital
is expected to occur in June-July 2015, bringing the total
capital up to
TND150m. ICD will also provide the leasing company with
technical assistance to
facilitate its conversion into a universal Islamic bank.
Fitch will resolve the RWP once ICD's equity stake purchase is
completed, which
is likely to be by 3Q15.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES- NATIONAL RATINGS AND
SENIOR DEBT
EWL's National Ratings are currently based on its standalone
creditworthiness.
The National Ratings reflect EWL's consistently lower risk
profile compared with
peers in managing asset quality and liquidity and its adequate
capital ratios.
Fitch views EWL's liquidity management as fairly prudent,
enhanced by potential
ordinary support from its bank shareholder, Societe Tunisienne
de Banque.
As mentioned in our recent commentary (See "Fitch upgrades 1
Tunisian Leasing
Company; Affirms 7 Others", dated 30 January 2015 at
fitchratings.com), EWL's
National Ratings would be upgraded if a large international
strategic partner
steps in as a strong shareholder. Once ICD owns the strong
equity stake in the
leasing company, EWL's ratings will become driven by ICD's
institutional support
rather than by EWL's own standalone risk profile.
Fitch believes that the ability of support from ICD would be
high given its
strong creditworthiness as indicated by its 'AA' IDR although
propensity to do
so may be more limited given EWL's limited strategic importance.
Fitch expects
ICD's significant equity stake in EWL to result in a multi-notch
upgrade of the
leasing company.
The rating actions are as follows:
El Wifack Leasing
National Long-term Rating: 'BBB-(tun)'; placed on RWP
National Short-term Rating: 'F3(tun)', placed on RWP
National senior unsecured debt rating: 'BBB-(tun)', placed on
RWP
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Solena Gloaguen
Director
+44 1 44 20 3530 1126
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Vanessa Flores
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1515
Committee Chairperson
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+44 144 2991 31
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions
Rating Criteria
Rating Criteria', dated 20 March 2015, and 'National Scale
Ratings Criteria',
dated 30 October 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
