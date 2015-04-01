(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, April 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Spain-based Banco
Mare Nostrum S.A.'s (BMN) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR)
at 'BB+', with
a Negative Outlook, and its Short-term IDR at 'B'.
The agency has also upgraded the entity's Viability Rating (VR)
to 'bb' from
'bb-', mainly reflecting strengthening capitalisation and
improvements to
profitability after a successful completion of cost
rationalisation.
A full list of rating actions is detailed at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
BMN's Long-term IDR and senior debt ratings are driven by its
Support Rating
Floor (SRF) and reflect Fitch's expectation that there is a
moderate likelihood
of state support for the bank, if required. This is due to its
regional
importance within Spain, with market shares exceeding 30% for
deposits in most
of its core regions.
The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's opinion that there is a
clear intent to
reduce implicit state support for financial institutions in the
EU, as shown by
a series of legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives,
including the EU's
Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the Single
Resolution
Mechanism (SRM).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
BMN's Long-term IDR and senior debt ratings are predominantly
sensitive to the
same factors as its Support Rating (SR) and SRF.
The SR and SRF are sensitive to a weakening of the assumptions
around Spain's
ability and propensity to provide timely support to the banks.
Of these, the
greatest sensitivity is to progress made in implementing the
BRRD and the SRM
which is likely to trigger a downgrade of the SR to '5' and a
revision of the
SRF to 'No Floor' in 2Q15. A downward revision of the bank's SRF
would result in
the alignment of BMN's Long-term IDR and senior debt ratings
with its VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The upgrade of BMN's VR factors in its sound regional franchise,
improving
capitalisation, adequate funding and liquidity, and significant
progress made in
its restructuring, resulting in efficiency gains. At the same
time, the VR
considers weak but improving asset quality and the challenge of
maintaining core
revenues amid a low interest-rate and business volume
environment.
The bank was financially supported by the authorities in
February 2013 and has
to date met most restructuring commitments with authorities
ahead of plan. The
restructuring included cost rationalisation, which has helped
improve
operational efficiency. At the same time, BMN was required to
retrench to retail
and SME banking in core regions, where it is a market leader and
hence benefits
from some pricing power.
The bank's asset quality began to improve in 1H14, but remains
weaker than the
sector, which in turn weighs on its ratings. At end-2014, BMN's
non-performing
loan (NPL) ratio was a high 13.8% (16.9%, including foreclosed
assets) despite
transfers of most real estate developer exposure to Spain's bad
bank (SAREB).
While increasing, reserves held for NPLs (40%) remain on the low
side relative
to peers, but this is in part because its loan portfolio is
heavily secured by
residential properties. The bank also has a sizeable
restructured loan book not
treated as NPLs (10.8% of gross loans), largely relating to
individuals, that
could put pressure on BMN's asset quality.
BMN's capital ratios improved in 2014 due to earnings retention,
loan
contraction, unrealised gains on securities and deferred tax
asset deduction
relief from an amendment to corporate tax legislation. BMN's
Fitch core
capital-to-weighted risks ratio was adequate at 11.6% at
end-2014, but is still
at risk from unreserved problem assets.
BMN's funding structure is well-balanced, with deposits broadly
funding the
bank's loan book. Its liquidity position also benefits from
ample unencumbered
assets and a diversified debt maturity profile.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
BMN's VR is primarily sensitive to developments in asset quality
and
capitalisation. Spain's mild economic recovery may lead to lower
volumes of
problem assets, potentially providing relief to BMN's
capitalisation which could
ultimately result in an upgrade of the VR. Conversely, any
unforeseen sharp
deterioration in loan quality would add pressure to capital and
hence on the
bank's VR.
BMN's VR is also sensitive to management's ability to improve
core revenue
generation. Success in developing the bank's SME banking
franchise while
containing costs will be pivotal to improving BMN' financial
flexibility and
strengthening its internal capital generation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITES - STATE-GUARANTEED DEBT
BMN's state-guaranteed debt has been affirmed at 'BBB+', in line
with Spain's
Long-term IDR. State-guaranteed debt issues are senior unsecured
instruments
that bear the full guarantee of Spain. Consequently, its ratings
are the higher
of BMN's Long-term IDR and Spain's Long-term IDR.
The bank's state-guaranteed debt ratings are sensitive to
changes to Spain's
sovereign ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
BMN:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
VR: upgraded to 'bb' from 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
Commercial paper Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BB+'
Commercial paper Short-term rating: affirmed at 'B'
Senior unsecured debt Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt Short-term rating: affirmed at 'B'
State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Josep Colomer, CFA
Director
+34 93 323 8416
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Arnau Autonell
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1712
Committee Chairperson
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1399
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
