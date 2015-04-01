(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, April 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Spain-based
Bankia, S.A.'s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-',
with a Negative
Outlook, and its Short-term IDR at 'F3'. The agency has also
upgraded Bankia's
Viability Rating (VR) to 'bb+' from 'bb-', reflecting
improvements to its
standalone credit profile, primarily in the form of fewer
non-performing loans,
operational efficiency gains from a restructuring that is
largely completed, as
well as improvements in capitalisation.
Fitch has also taken rating actions on BFA Tenedora de Acciones,
S.A.U.
(formerly, Banco Financiero y de Ahorros S.A.; BFA), Bankia's
bank holding
company, including a revision of its Outlook to Positive from
Negative and an
upgrade of its VR to 'bb' from 'bb-'. A full list of rating
actions is available
at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - BANKIA'S IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING
AND SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR
Bankia's Long-term IDR and senior debt ratings are driven by its
Support Rating
Floor (SRF). Bankia's SRF of 'BBB-' reflects the high likelihood
of state
support, if needed. This is because of Bankia's systemic
importance in Spain,
with a national market share of 8.5% for deposits.
The Negative Outlook on Bankia reflects Fitch's view that there
is intent to
reduce implicit state support for financial institutions in the
EU, as
demonstrated by a series of legislative, regulatory and policy
initiatives,
including the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and
the Single
Resolution Mechanism (SRM).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - BANKIA'S IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT
RATING AND SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR
Bankia's Long-term IDR and senior debt ratings are predominantly
sensitive to
the same factors that may drive a change in its Support Rating
(SR) and SRF.
Bankia's SR and SRF are sensitive to a weakening of the agency's
assumptions
around Spain's ability and/or willingness to provide support to
these entities.
Of these, the greatest sensitivity is to progress made in the
implementation of
the BRRD and SRM, which is likely to trigger a downgrade of the
SR to '5' and a
revision of the SRF to 'No Floor' in 2Q15. This downward rating
action would
result in Bankia's Long-term IDRs becoming driven by its VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - BANKIA'S VR
Asset quality and capitalisation are important VR drivers.
Although declining,
problem assets (including non-performing loans (NPLs) and
foreclosures) remain
large. This means Bankia's strengthened capitalisation remains
vulnerable to
severe shocks to asset prices and/or to deterioration in Spain's
economic
conditions.
Our assessment of earnings and profitability has improved,
including due to cost
reductions under the bank's restructuring plan, which has been
largely completed
ahead of plan, reflecting competent execution capabilities.
Nonetheless,
profitability in 2014 was supported by margins earned on a large
securities
portfolio, funded by cheap ECB funds, which Fitch views as a
fairly low quality
form of revenues. Bankia's funding structure still shows
imbalances, although
these are gradually reducing.
Volumes of NPLs dropped in 2014, ahead of many peers due to both
higher
recoveries and sales, in particular in SME and consumer loans.
At end-2014,
Bankia's NPL ratio improved to 12.9% from 14.7% one year
earlier, but continues
to be on the high side relative to investment-grade rated
domestic peers and by
international standards, which in turn weighs on its ratings.
This is despite
Bankia's small exposure to real estate developers after the
transfers to Spain's
bad bank (SAREB) in December 2012. Bankia's large restructured
loan book not
captured in the NPL ratio (12.3% of gross loans) could pose
add-on risks under
stress. Foreclosure books are smaller than at many domestic
peers and retail in
nature.
We expect NPLs to trend lower further in 2015 as the economy
recovers. At 58% at
end-2014, Bankia's impairment reserves held against NPLs
remained stable and at
the higher end of the range for Spanish banks, further
facilitating recoveries
and sales in the foreseeable future.
Bankia's capitalisation also improved in 2014, benefiting from
de-risking,
deferred tax asset deduction relief following an amendment of
the corporate tax
framework, and higher earnings. At end-2014, Bankia's Fitch core
capital/weighted risks ratio was adequate at 11.7%, absent of
any further stress
in its still large (albeit declining) unreserved problem assets.
Fitch assumes
that litigation risks from the civil proceedings linked to the
initial public
offering (IPO) of Bankia shares are unlikely to have a material
impact on the
bank's capital and therefore on its rating.
In addition to problem loan management, Bankia's challenge is to
transform its
business profile by expanding its retail franchise towards SMEs
and thereby
rebuilding banking revenues, which remain fairly weak. In 2014,
earnings
improved due to a lower cost base, evidencing the benefits of
the restructuring,
lower impairments, and firmer (although still tight) margins. In
Fitch's
opinion, it will be challenging for Bankia to improve banking
earnings in 2015
given low interest rates and modest volumes, although margins on
its core
business may continue to widen due to lower funding costs.
Funding and liquidity also improved in 2014, due to above-sector
loan shrinkage,
growth of deposits and regained debt capital market access.
These factors helped
reduce funding reliance on the ECB, although we expect this to
remain higher
than peers in the medium-term given the need to fund the bank's
large bond
portfolio, including SAREB-related bonds. Unencumbered liquid
assets are
adequate in light of scheduled debt repayments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - BANKIA'S VR
Bankia's VR is primarily sensitive to asset quality and capital
generation
developments, both of which are on an improving trend. Its VR is
likely to be
upgraded further in the next 12-18 months if the bank continues
to make material
progress in reducing problem assets, while improving banking
earnings and
maintaining sound capitalisation. Further rebalancing of the
funding mix would
also be VR-positive.
We view a VR downgrade as unlikely in the foreseeable future,
although it could
stem from renewed pressures on asset quality and hence on
earnings and capital,
and/or due to an unforeseen increase in litigation-related
issues that represent
a risk to its capital base.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - BANKIA'S SUBORDINATED
DEBT
Subordinated debt issued by Bankia is notched down once from the
bank's VR to
reflect above-average loss severities for this type of
instrument. Bankia's
subordinated debt ratings have been upgraded to 'BB', in line
with the upgrade
of the bank's VR, and are broadly sensitive to further changes
in Bankia's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITES - BFA'S IDRS, SENIOR DEBT
AND VR
BFA is wholly owned by Spain's Fund for Orderly Bank
Restructuring (FROB) and
retained a 62.2% controlling stake in Bankia at end-2014.
Following today's upgrade of its VR, BFA's IDRs and senior debt
ratings are
based on the VR, which is in turn driven by that of Bankia as
this is one of
BFA's principal assets, at about 33% of BFA's unconsolidated
balance-sheet as of
end-2014.
BFA's VR is notched down once from Bankia's to reflect Fitch's
belief that BFA's
strategy is to gradually reduce its majority ownership, although
the timing is
uncertain as there is no deadline set out in its restructuring
plan. In February
2014, BFA sold a 7.5% interest in Bankia. Another factor driving
BFA's VR
includes potential litigations related to the burden-sharing of
retail-placed
hybrid securities and the IPO of Bankia shares. BFA's VR also
addresses BFA's
moderate double leverage of 90% at end-2014 (or a moderate 100%,
if adjusted for
other less liquid assets held by BFA) and manageable
indebtedness given the
fairly high liquidity and valuation of assets other than Bankia.
BFA also has substantial bond holdings (54% of total assets)
that directly or
indirectly relate to the Spanish state and the ESM. A portion of
these assets is
used as collateral for repos, in part with Bankia. Liquidity
reserves are ample
(20% of unconsolidated assets) in light of unsecured debt
repayments, which
largely relate to state-guaranteed debt maturing in 2015 and
2016.
As part of the group's restructuring process, BFA surrendered
its banking
license in early 2015, but continues to be the consolidating
entity of the group
and is supervised by the banking authorities on a consolidated
basis given its
stake in Bankia. BFA's transitional CET1 ratio was 13.3% at
end-2014, but
included transitional items from deferred-tax assets and
minorities at Bankia
that may affect the ratio as they are being phased out.
The Positive Outlook on BFA reflects upside rating potential as
Bankia continues
to improve its overall credit profile.
BFA's VR is currently sensitive to the same considerations that
may affect
Bankia's VR. Its VR may also be affected by a reduction of BFA's
stake in Bankia
that results in a loss of control over Bankia and/or changes in
the supervision
approach of the group. However, this would depend on how any
sale proceeds are
used.
The VR may also suffer from a deterioration of BFA's standalone
credit profile,
which could mainly emanate from a lower value or liquidity of
its investments
and/or higher debt levels and double-leverage. However, Fitch
views them as
remote risks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITES - BFA'S SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
BFA's SR of '3' and SRF of 'BB' have been affirmed, reflecting a
moderate
probability of support. BFA's SRF is two notches lower than
Bankia's due to its
role as a bank holding company, instead of as a deposit-taker.
BFA's SR and SRF
are sensitive to the same factors that may affect Bankia's SR
and SRF.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITES - BFA'S STATE-GUARANTEED
DEBT
The state-guaranteed debt of BFA has been affirmed at 'BBB+', in
line with
Spain's Long-term IDR. State-guaranteed debt issues are senior
unsecured
instruments that bear the full guarantee of Spain. Consequently,
its ratings are
the higher of BFA's Long-term IDR and Spain's Long-term foreign
currency IDR.
The bank's state-guaranteed debt ratings are sensitive to
changes to Spain's
sovereign ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bankia:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bb+' from 'bb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Long-term senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F3'
Market-linked senior unsecured securities: affirmed at 'BBB-emr'
Subordinated debt: upgraded to 'BB' from 'B+'
BFA:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook revised to Positive
from Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
VR: upgraded to 'bb' from 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB'
Long-term senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB'
State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Cristina Torrella
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8405
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Josep Colomer, CFA
Director
+34 93 323 8416
Committee Chairperson
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1399
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Bank Rating Criteria', dated 20
March 2015, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
