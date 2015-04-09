(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has released a dashboard
summarizing
GAAP results for U.S. life insurance companies.
In this report, Fitch analyzes key drivers for 2014 operating
results for
publicly traded life insurance organizations. The report
compiles data from 17
publicly traded life insurers in Fitch's debt rating universe.
Pretax operating income declined by 7% in 2014 for U.S. publicly
traded life
insurers in Fitch's rated universe. The deterioration was
primarily driven by
long term care-related reserve charges for select companies.
Excluding these
companies, the group reported a 3% increase in pretax operating
income during
the year. The industry benefited from higher account values
caused by improved
equity markets and strong sales, partially offset by modest
interest margin
compression.
The dashboard 'U.S. Life Insurance - GAAP Results' dated April
9, 2015, is
available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Insurance' and
'Special Reports', or
by clicking on the link.
