BEIJING/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, April 01 (Fitch) China's
introduction of bank
deposit insurance, set for 1 May, is an important precursor to
further reforms
to the banking system which include full deposit-rate
liberalisation, says Fitch
Ratings. An ongoing commitment to pushing through key reforms is
indicated by
the government proceeding with deposit insurance at this time.
Chinese banks are
facing rising operational headwinds from slowing growth, margin
pressures and
weakening asset quality. The reforms could have significant
implications for
both the sector and wider economy.
Most notably, deposit insurance is a pre-requisite for full
interest-rate
liberalisation which Fitch views as a powerful driver of
macroeconomic
rebalancing. By allowing banks to raise deposit rates, this
could act to
transfer wealth away from more leveraged corporates to net
savers, namely
households. Rebalancing to a less credit-intensive and more
consumption-oriented
(as opposed to investment-oriented) economy is key for China to
avoid any
further build-up of structural vulnerabilities, and for
establishing a more
sustainable growth path.
For the time being, however, the deposit rate ceiling at 1.3x
the benchmark rate
- together with earlier asymmetrical rate cuts - leads Fitch to
believe there is
limited room for banks to hike deposit rates further over the
short term, even
if the deposit ceiling is removed altogether.
Critically, the introduction of deposit insurance may be a step
toward Chinese
banks being allowed to default, and more domestic creditors
being exposed to
some form of losses. This would especially be the case if
deposit insurance also
sets the stage for a formal bank resolution framework which may
lead to reduced
government support for some financial institutions. Fitch does
not expect any
imminent changes to our current support ratings as a result of
the deposit
insurance plan. A greater tolerance for defaults in the broader
corporate sector
would need to occur before we would expect support for banks to
decline.
A key question is whether the formal deposit insurance scheme
will change
depositors' perception over the implicit state guarantee for
banks. If retail
depositors still expect the state to bail them out in the event
of stress, then
having a deposit insurance scheme will not make a significant
difference to
deposit patterns.
If depositor perceptions shift, however, this could then prompt
the
diversification of larger deposits among different institutions
and a flight to
quality to the strongest banks. Smaller banks would see their
liquidity risks
and funding costs rise in the event of more intense competition
for deposits.
This could in turn prompt an increase in funding sourced through
the inter-bank
market and/or through off-balance-sheet channels such as the
issuance of wealth
management products.
Alternatively, the authorities may need to introduce additional
measures to
improve system liquidity. Overall, a tougher operating
environment could also
act as a catalyst to expedite consolidation.
The deposit insurance scheme will provide coverage up to
CNY500,000 per deposit
holder per bank, including local- and foreign-currency deposits
and accrued
interest. All commercial banks (including wholly foreign-owned
or Sino-foreign
owned banks), rural credit cooperatives and cooperative banks
must participate
in the plan, but foreign bank branches and overseas branches of
Chinese banks
are excluded.
The insurance to be paid by the banks will include a risk
premium based on the
credit profile of the individual bank in addition to the
standard rate, and are
subject to changes upon approval from the State Council. Beyond
these broad
guidelines, there are few details as to how the plan will work
in practice.
