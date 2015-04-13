(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, April 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says China Vanke Co.,
Ltd's (Vanke;
BBB+/Stable) 2014 annual results demonstrate its superior cash
management and
asset turnover ability during a weak housing market in 2014.
Vanke delivered one of the highest contracted sales in the
Chinese property
development industry in 2014 at CNY215.13bn, an increase of
25.9% from a year
earlier. Contracted sales by gross floor area rose 21.2% to
18.06m sqm, while
the average selling price (ASP) for contracted sales increased
4% to CNY11,909
per sqm.
Vanke's cash (both unrestricted and restricted) jumped 41% to
CNY62.7bn at
end-2014. This resulted in net debt of just CNY6.3bn at end-2014
and leverage,
as measured by net debt/adjusted inventory, falling to 3.0% at
end-2014 from
14.2% at end-2013.
Vanke continues to deliver superior asset churn, with the ratio
of contracted
sales to total debt at 2.94x at end-2014 and 2.09x at end-2013.
However, this
came at the expense of lower EBITDA margins, which fell to 22.0%
at end-2014
from 24.9% at end-2013. Fitch expects Vanke to continue its high
turnover model,
with the ratio of contracted sales to total debt continuing to
be above 2x, and
does not expect substantial improvement in the company's margins
for the next 24
months.
The high asset turnover in 2014 has also reduced Vanke's
inventory, though
whether this impacts the stock of homes for sale in 2015 will
depend on the
company's acquisition strategy for the year. Vanke's adjusted
inventory fell
4.5% to CNY314.9bn at end-2014 while the ratio of contracted
sales to adjusted
inventory increased to 0.96x at end-2014 from 0.71x at end-2013.
For a more detailed analysis of the rating drivers and
sensitivities for Vanke,
please refer to the rating action commentary "Fitch Rates China
Vanke's USD
Notes Final 'BBB+'", dated 6 June 2014, available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
2801, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.