(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, April 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says today that the
Chinese
government's recent steps to lower down payment rates for second
home purchases
will not meaningfully stimulate demand, which has been muted
because buyers are
delaying purchases due to subdued expectations for price
increases.
Home purchase restriction policies introduced at the start of
2012 and the sharp
increase in supply from 2013 have successfully dampened
investment demand for
homes. In the resulting environment of falling prices or slowing
price
increases, investment-driven buyers have been generally delaying
their
purchases. Demand is driven more by fundamental housing needs
from first-time
home buyers or upgraders, which Fitch expects will increase
consistently but
slowly.
The lowering of down payment rates to 40% from 60% on purchases
of second homes
- effective 31 March 2015 - will only stimulate genuine demand
from upgraders,
and will not adequately address the excess supply of homes aimed
at first-time
homebuyers in the lower tier cities. Furthermore, home upgrade
demand is
stronger in the more economically established and wealthier
Tier-1 and Tier-2
cities, but these markets are also the ones that need additional
stimulus the
least.
The weakest markets for the Chinese housing sector - mainly the
regions outside
southern China and the Tier-1 cities - will not see immediate
benefits from this
policy change as homebuyers' purchase habits will only change
when supply
becomes tighter and expectations of price increases rise. This
may only begin to
happen in the next 12 to 18 months as the impact from slower
development from
2014 is felt. Even then, it may take until 2016 for the market
to absorb the
excess inventory from the 2013 supply boom. This is because
construction of most
of the homes that started in 2013 will be completed in the
beginning of 2015 and
the properties delivered to owners then.
Contact:
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.