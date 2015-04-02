(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Chinese
homebuilder
Evergrande Real Estate Group Limited's (Evergrande) leverage at
end-2014
remained high, and continues to be a key constraint on its
Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
foreign-currency senior
unsecured rating of 'BB-'.
The Negative Outlook placed on the IDR since September 2014
reflects the very
narrow gap between its credit metrics and the levels that may
trigger negative
rating action and the uncertainties with Evergrande's financial
discipline.
Evergrande's net debt/adjusted leverage remained high at 53% at
end-2014
(end-June 2014: 57%), and above levels at its peers. The company
has relied on
debt to fund expansion in its property development business,
while investing in
new businesses during the year.
The company has announced it plans to deleverage in 2015,
largely through
increasing sales efficiency. With the company still in growth
mode for its
property development and property investment segments, and the
ongoing capex for
its new businesses, though, it remains to be seen if company can
deleverage
quickly.
Evergrande's contracted sales rose 24% to CNY131bn in 2014,
exceeding its
CNY110bn target, despite a slower housing market. The company is
targeting
CNY150bn in contracted sales in 2015, growth of 15% from its
already large base.
Its EBITDA margin fell to around 15% from 19% in 2013, which was
in line with
the industry trend. Fitch believes Evergrande's economies of
scale provided a
buffer for the decline compared to smaller scale peers.
The company's cash balance of CNY59.5bn end-2014 will not fully
cover its
short-term debt of CNY79.7bn and outstanding land premium of
CNY24.5bn. Fitch
expects the company to bridge the deficit by relying on onshore
financing, aside
from tapping its CNY51bn of undrawn bank facilities.
For a more detailed analysis of the rating drivers and
sensitivities for
Evergrande, please refer to the rating action commentary "Fitch
Downgrades
China's Evergrande to 'BB-'; Outlook Negative" dated 24
September 2014 and
available at www.fitchratings.com.
