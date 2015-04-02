(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Deutsche Postbank
AG's (Postbank, A+/Negative/F1+) EUR4.8bn mortgage Pfandbriefe
at 'AAA' with
Stable Outlook, following a periodic review of the programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on Postbank's Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'A+',
an unchanged IDR uplift of 2, an unchanged Discontinuity Cap
(D-Cap) of 4
(moderate risk) and the 15.0% voluntary overcollateralisation
(OC) commitment
that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which equals the
unchanged 'AAA'
breakeven OC of 15.0%.
The Outlook is Stable, despite the Negative Outlook on the
issuer, since the
rating can sustain a downgrade of Postbank's IDR to its
parent`s, Deutsche Bank
AG, Viability Rating of 'a'.
The main contributor of the unchanged 'AAA' breakeven OC of
15.0% remains the
cash flow valuation component, which increased to 12.1% from
6.3% over the past
12 months because of increased prepayment rate assumptions.
Fitch tested for annual prepayments of up to 10% which is lower
than Fitch's
standard prepayment assumptions for the respective pool
seasoning (6.5 years) of
15%. This reflects the possibility of the alternative manager
(Sachwalter) to
actively influence the borrower`s repayment behaviour at the
interest reset
date.
The asset disposal loss component improved to 1.7% from 5.2%
over the last 12
months. The decrease reflects that due to the adjusted
prepayment assumptions
more cash is available and fewer assets need to be sold.
Accordingly this
component is now driven by negative carry of reinvested cash
rather than forced
asset sales.
The 'AAA' credit loss also decreased to 4.2% from 5.5%,
mirroring lower market
value decline assumptions (MVDs) for German residential
properties published in
the updated 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - Germany', dated 31 March
2015. As a
consequence of the lower MVDs, the 'AAA' WA recovery rate
improved to 85.5% from
73.3% previously.
As the programme continues to be classified as dormant, Fitch
relies on the
publicly stated level of OC of 15% on a nominal base which
equals the breakeven
OC. This level of OC supports an 'AA' rating on a tested
probability of default
basis and allows for a two-notch uplift for outstanding
recoveries given
default. The commitment is only valid for Postbank`s residential
mortgage
Pfandbrief programme (so called cover pool D) and features a
one-month notice
period.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by three or more notches to
'BBB+' or below;
or (ii) the number of notches represented by the D-Cap is
reduced to one or
lower; or (iii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis
decreases below
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 15.0%.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be
affected, amongst
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
More details on the cover pool and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a
credit update report, which will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Timo Dums
Analyst
+49 69 7680 76 132
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Mathias Pleissner
Director
+49 69 7680 76 133
Committee Chairperson
Rebecca Holter
Senior Director
+49 69 7680 76 261
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria: 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 08
August 2014,
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated 14 May
2014, 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria, dated 31 March 2015,
'EMEA RMBS Cash
Flow Analysis Criteria', dated 31 March 2015, 'EMEA Residential
Mortgage Loss
Criteria', dated 31 March 2015,'EMEA Criteria Addendum -
Germany', dated 31
March 2015, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity
and Refinancing
Stress Addendum',dated 16 February 2015 and 'Criteria for
Interest Rate Stresses
in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds', dated 19
December 2014,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria
here
Criteria Addendum: Germany - Residential Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions
Flow Assumptions
here
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria – Mortgage Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum
Refinancing Stress
Addendum
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria
here
EMEA RMBS Cash Flow Analysis Criteria - Effective from 28 May 2014 to 31 March 2015
2014 to 31 March
2015
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
