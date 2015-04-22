(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 22 (Fitch) Recent merger and acquisition (M&A)
activity in the
property/casualty (P/C) (re)insurance market has led to
speculation that a
consolidation wave is forthcoming, but recent history shows the
pace of
consolidation is modest, according to a new Fitch Ratings
report.
Fitch's review of U.S. P/C industry market share reveals that
market
concentration remains relatively dispersed with only gradual
market share shifts
over time. Combined market share of the 10 largest U.S. insurers
expanded from
47% in 2004 to 50% in 2014. However, market share for the top 50
underwriters
was virtually unchanged over this period.
Among the largest U.S. insurers over the 10-year period
2004-2014, State Farm
Mutual Automobile Insurance Company (State Farm) slightly
expanded its market
leading position. Other entities with notable gains in market
position are
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s (Berkshire Hathaway) insurance
operations and Liberty
Mutual Group Inc. (Liberty Mutual). American International
Group, Inc. (AIG)
dropped to sixth in NWP from second over this period.
Individual market segments continue to have a very large number
of market
participants. The personal lines segment remains more
concentrated than the
broader commercial lines segment due to the market position of
State Farm and
other large personal auto writers.
Competitive pressure on smaller insurers is promoting
acquisition activity.
Companies with limited scale are disadvantaged by larger peers'
growing
investment in more sophisticated underwriting and pricing
analytics, and face
adverse selection risk by not keeping pace. Regulatory- and
disclosure-related
costs are a growing burden, which has led to a reduction in the
number of
smaller publicly traded insurers over time.
The largest barrier to P/C market consolidation remains a lack
of willing
sellers. A relatively stable market environment in recent years
has limited the
number of underwriters facing financial pressure to sell.
Mergers amongst the
largest U.S. underwriters remain unlikely in the near term.
The full report titled 'U.S. Property/Casualty Insurer Market
Concentration' is
available on the Fitch web site at 'www.fitchratings.com' under
'Insurance' and
'Research'.
