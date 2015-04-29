(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Australia Fixed-Income Investor
Survey 2Q15
here
SYDNEY, April 29 (Fitch) Australian investor sentiment has
dipped in the face of
a slowing domestic economy, according to Fitch Ratings who has
today, announced
the results of its third Australian fixed-income investor
survey. The surveys
are undertaken in partnership with KangaNews - a specialist
publishing house
that provides commentary on fixed income markets in Australia
and New Zealand.
Not one investor expects the Reserve Bank of Australia to raise
interest rates
over the next 12 months, which is a noticeable shift in
sentiment from our 4Q14
survey, where not one investor thought rates would be lowered.
Some 46% of
investors surveyed expect rates will be cut by 25bps, while 36%
expect a cut of
50bps. Views were also more pessimistic towards Australia's
labour market, with
54% of investors expecting the unemployment rate to be at or
above 6.5% by
end-2015, compared to just 21% in our 4Q14 survey.
Developments in the eurozone are also weighing on sentiment. 36%
of investors
consider eurozone sovereign debt problems and deflation as a
high risk to
Australian credit markets over the next 12 months, compared to
23% for poor
commodity prices. The eurozone moved into second spot, up from
fifth in our 4Q14
survey, while a China hard landing still tops the list of
investor concerns.
A dip in sentiment is also evident in investors' expectations
for fundamental
credit conditions over the next 12 months, particularly in the
sovereign,
semi-government and financial sectors. This is not having a
material impact on
risk appetite, with 73% of respondents still looking to add or
maintain credit,
although investors do expect issuance levels to moderate. Just
28% expect
non-financial corporate issuance volume to increase, down from
55% in 4Q14,
while the percentage expecting structured finance (RMBS, ABS)
issuance volumes
to increase has come down to 50% from 83% in our 4Q14 survey.
Property market exposure poses the greatest threat to Australian
bank credit
quality over the next 12 months according to respondents. All
investors surveyed
rate this exposure as a critical or important risk, up from 84%
in our 4Q14
survey. Lending to investment grade corporates is considered the
area where
lending standards are most likely to loosen, however a growing
percentage of
investors also expect corporate leverage to remain broadly
unchanged over the
next 12 months.
Fitch's 2Q15 survey was conducted between 4 March and 16 March
2015 and
represents the views of managers of more than AUD200bn of fixed
income assets
which accounts for over three-quarters of the Australian
domestic real-money
market. This survey is unique in the Australian context,
reflecting the
partners' strong ties with the local investor community.
The full survey is available on www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking on the link
above. Findings will also be presented at Fitch Australia's 2015
Annual Credit
Insights Conference on 13 May.
To register for Fitch's conference, please follow the link:
here
Contacts:
John Miles
Head of Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
+61 2 8256 0344
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.