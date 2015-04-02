(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says there is no
immediate impact on
Country Garden Holdings Co. Ltd's (Country Garden; BB/Positive)
ratings from
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Limited's (Ping An)
equity investment
in the property developer. However, further strategic and
business alliances
between the two companies may spur positive rating action.
Country Garden on 1 April 2015 said Ping An will invest
HKD6.295bn for a 9.9%
stake. There will be no impact on Country Garden's rating if the
extent of Ping
An's involvement is as an equity investor. However, given
Country Garden is on
Positive Outlook, positive rating action may be accelerated if
the two companies
demonstrate deeper strategic and business ties. For example, if
Ping An
increases involvement in Country Garden's operations and
strategic directions;
if Ping An extends financial and funding support to Country
Garden; or if
Country Garden acts as Ping An's property platform in the
future.
The Positive Outlook on Country Garden reflects its progress in
becoming a
nationwide homebuilder and improved financial discipline, which
can be seen in
its lower leverage and more diversified funding sources. The
ratings are
supported by its strong execution track record. Its ratio of
contracted sales to
gross debt averaged 1.5x in the past four years, and was 1.9x in
1H14 and 2.1x
in end-2014. Land purchase expenditures have been restricted to
within 30% of
sales. Country Garden's leverage measured by the net debt to net
inventory
ratios fluctuated in a narrow range of 31% to 35% in the past
four years and was
at 30% at end-2014
Country Garden's contracted sales in 2014 increased 21% to
CNY128bn, after
growth of 123% in 2013. Asset turnover improved, with the ratio
of total
contracted sales to total debt increasing to 2.1x at end-2014
from 1.2-1.5x in
2010-2012. The growth came at the expense of lower EBITDA
margin, which dropped
to 17.9% in 2014 from 21.3% in 2013 and 28% in 2010-2012.
For a more detailed analysis of the rating drivers and
sensitivities for Country
Garden, please refer to the rating action commentary "Fitch
Revises Country
Garden's Outlook to positive; Affirms BB+", dated 23January
2014, available at
www.fitchratings.com.
