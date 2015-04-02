(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says there is no immediate impact on Country Garden Holdings Co. Ltd's (Country Garden; BB/Positive) ratings from Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Limited's (Ping An) equity investment in the property developer. However, further strategic and business alliances between the two companies may spur positive rating action. Country Garden on 1 April 2015 said Ping An will invest HKD6.295bn for a 9.9% stake. There will be no impact on Country Garden's rating if the extent of Ping An's involvement is as an equity investor. However, given Country Garden is on Positive Outlook, positive rating action may be accelerated if the two companies demonstrate deeper strategic and business ties. For example, if Ping An increases involvement in Country Garden's operations and strategic directions; if Ping An extends financial and funding support to Country Garden; or if Country Garden acts as Ping An's property platform in the future. The Positive Outlook on Country Garden reflects its progress in becoming a nationwide homebuilder and improved financial discipline, which can be seen in its lower leverage and more diversified funding sources. The ratings are supported by its strong execution track record. Its ratio of contracted sales to gross debt averaged 1.5x in the past four years, and was 1.9x in 1H14 and 2.1x in end-2014. Land purchase expenditures have been restricted to within 30% of sales. Country Garden's leverage measured by the net debt to net inventory ratios fluctuated in a narrow range of 31% to 35% in the past four years and was at 30% at end-2014 Country Garden's contracted sales in 2014 increased 21% to CNY128bn, after growth of 123% in 2013. Asset turnover improved, with the ratio of total contracted sales to total debt increasing to 2.1x at end-2014 from 1.2-1.5x in 2010-2012. The growth came at the expense of lower EBITDA margin, which dropped to 17.9% in 2014 from 21.3% in 2013 and 28% in 2010-2012. For a more detailed analysis of the rating drivers and sensitivities for Country Garden, please refer to the rating action commentary "Fitch Revises Country Garden's Outlook to positive; Affirms BB+", dated 23January 2014, available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Vanessa Chan Director +852 2263 9559 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Two Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Su Aik Lim Senior Director +852 2263 9914 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.