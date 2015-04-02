(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Turkiye Sinai
Kalkinma Bankasi A.S.'s (TSKB) USD750m medium term note
programme Long- and
Short-term ratings of 'BBB-' and 'F3' respectively. The ratings
apply only to
issuance of senior unsecured notes. The ratings are senior
programme ratings and
do not imply that the ratings will be assigned to all notes
issued under the
programme.
Senior notes under the MTN programme will represent direct,
unconditional,
unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. However,
Fitch reserves
the right to not rate certain instruments issued under the
programme.
The programme is to be listed on the Irish Stock Exchange. Notes
issued may be
in any currency or of any tenor.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The programme's ratings reflect the ratings that are expected to
be assigned to
senior notes issued under the programme, and are in line with
TSKB's Long- and
Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'BBB-' and 'F3'
respectively. The
bank's IDRs in turn reflect the policy role of TSKB and are
based on a high
probability of support, if required, from the Turkish
government.
TSKB is 50%-owned by Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S. (BBB-/Stable) and
performs a public
mission, as defined in its statutes, of attracting foreign
capital investments
to Turkey and participating in the development of the country's
capital markets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the MTN programme is rated in line with TSKB's foreign
currency IDRs, the
rating is primarily sensitive to changes to the IDRs. TSKB's
IDRs are sensitive
to a change in Turkey's sovereign ratings and also to a material
reduction in
the level of state-guaranteed debt or an erosion of its policy
role, either of
which Fitch would consider as a reduction in the state's
commitment to TSKB, and
therefore potentially an indication of a reduced propensity to
provide support,
in case of need. However, this is not Fitch's base case.
The other ratings of TSKB are unaffected by this action, and are
as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F3'
Long-term local currency IDR: 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term local currency IDR: 'F3'
Support Rating: '2'
Support Rating Floor: 'BBB-'
National Long Term Rating: 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook Stable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Aslan Tavitov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7065
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Huseyin Sevinc
Analyst
+44 203 530 1027
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Bank Rating Criteria' dated 20
March 2015, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
