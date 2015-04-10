(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Gothaer Allgemeine
Versicherung AG's (GA) and Gothaer Lebensversicherung AG's (GL)
Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A' and Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed
GA's EUR250m
subordinated debt at 'BBB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Gothaer group's (GG) strong and
resilient
capitalisation, well-diversified group structure and Fitch's
expectations that
investment return and operating profitability will be maintained
close to 2013
levels.
At-end 2013, GG reported a regulatory solvency margin of 175%
(2012: 187%) and
the agency expects capitalisation to have improved in 2014.
Fitch considers GG's
capital as supportive of its ratings.
Fitch considers GL and GA as core to, and fully integrated with
GG, as they have
the same brand, management and distribution channels, as well as
similar clients
and back-office operations. The ratings reflect GG's strong
business position
and well-developed risk management, which are partly offset by
competitive
German market conditions and by GG's investment portfolio, which
is more
volatile than its peers. However, investment returns and
unrealised capital
gains performed strongly during 2013 and are expected to have
remained at
similar levels in 2014.
Fitch notes that GG's asset duration has been shorter than the
market average in
the past few years. However, we expect due to the persisting low
interest rate
environment, GG will bring its asset duration closer to the
market average. GG
reported subordinated debt exposure of EUR1.1bn at end-2013
(2012: EUR1.2bn),
which was 4% (2012: 4.8%) of its total invested assets (by
market value). Fitch
expects that GG further reduced its subordinated debt exposure
in 2014.
Fitch expects GA's net combined ratio to have normalised in 2014
to around 97%
following a net combined ratio of 100.9% in 2013 (2012: 97.4%),
which was
largely driven by higher than average catastrophe-related
claims.
GG is a mutual insurance group, which generated gross written
premiums (GWP) of
EUR4.3bn in 2013 (2012: EUR4.2bn), making it one of the larger
German mid-sized
insurance groups. GG focuses on private customers and small- and
medium-sized
enterprises. Products are distributed via tied agents and
independent financial
advisors and, to a limited degree, through co-operating banks.
With GWP of
EUR1.5bn, GA is GG's main non-life insurer. GG's two life
carriers, GL (GWP of
EUR1.2bn) and Asstel Leben (GWP of 0.2bn), were merged into one
entity at the
beginning of 2014. The health insurer, Gothaer
Krankenversicherung AG,
constitutes the third group segment with GWP of EUR0.8bn.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include an improved level of
profitability in
life and investment operations while maintaining a group return
on equity above
7.5% on a sustained basis. GG would also need to maintain a
score of "very
strong" in Fitch's Prism factor-based model (FBM).
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a decline in
capitalisation (with
the FBM score falling to "strong"), a weakening of GG's market
position and a
net combined ratio of above 105%.
