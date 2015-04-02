(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
'B-' ratings on
four Greek bank covered bond programmes and removed them from
Rating Watch
Negative (RWN). The covered bonds are issued by Alpha Bank AE
(Alpha, CCC/C,
Viability Rating (VR): ccc), National Bank of Greece S.A. (NBG,
CCC/C; VR: ccc),
which has Programme I and Programme II, and Piraeus Bank S.A.
(Piraeus, CCC/C,
VR: ccc). The Outlook on all four programmes is Negative.
The rating action follows the downgrade of the Greek banks'
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) to 'CCC' from 'B-'/RWN (see "Fitch Downgrades
Greek Banks to 'CCC'
on Sovereign Downgrade " dated 1 April 2015 at
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings of Alpha's and NBG's Programme II covered bonds are
constrained by
the asset percentage (AP) that Fitch relies upon: the maximum
legal 95% for
Alpha and the 80% that the issuer commits to in its latest
investor report
(February 2015) for NBG. This level of protection allows only a
one-notch uplift
above the 'CCC+' tested rating on a probability of default (PD)
basis, given by
the IDR as adjusted by the IDR uplift of 1, and provides no more
than 70%
recoveries given default.
Covered bond ratings are capped at the lower of the structured
finance rating
cap (SF rating cap) and the Country Ceiling, which are both 'B-'
for Greece. The
'B-' rating of the covered bonds issued by NBG under Programme I
and Piraeus are
limited by the SF rating cap. Although the AP that the issuers
commit to (70%
for NBG Programme I (February 2015) and 61.3% for Piraeus
(January 2015)) would
allow the covered bonds to achieve two notches above the 'CCC+'
tested rating on
a PD basis, the ratings are constrained by the SF cap at 'B-'.
The constraints imposed by the AP commitment and SF rating cap
and the Greek
Country Ceiling currently do not allow NBG Programme II and
Piraeus to gain any
benefit from the conditional pass-through liability structure.
The 'B-' breakeven AP for all programmes is 95%, in line with
the maximum AP
allowed by the Greek covered bond law. The Negative Outlook on
the ratings of
Alpha's, NBG's and Piraeus's outstanding covered bonds reflects
the
deteriorating performance of the assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'B-' rating of the Greek covered bonds are vulnerable to a
downgrade if (i)
the number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the
D-Cap falls to zero;
or (ii) the Greek Country Ceiling is revised lower by one notch
or more.
The rating of the covered bonds issued by Alpha and NBG are also
vulnerable to s
downgrade if the IDR of the issuers is downgraded by one or more
notches, while
Piraeus's would be downgraded if the IDR of the bank is
downgraded below 'CC'.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
