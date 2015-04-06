(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed its
ratings on Ventas,
Inc. (NYSE: VTR) and certain rated subsidiaries (collectively,
Ventas) following
the company's announcements that it intends to spin-off 355
primarily post-acute
skilled nursing facility (SNF) properties operated by regional
and local care
providers (spin-off) and also acquire the real estate of Ardent
Health Services
for a net value of approximately $1.4 billion (Ardent
transaction).
Fitch currently rates Ventas' long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) 'BBB+'. A
full list of ratings is shown at the bottom of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The spin-off and Ardent transactions will enable the company to
focus primarily
on seniors housing and medical office buildings, and to a lesser
extent
hospitals, which will lessen post-acute reimbursement risk by
increasing the
percentage of NOI derived from private pay sources to 83% from
75% as of Dec.
31, 2014 pro forma for the American Realty Capital Healthcare
Trust, Inc. (HCT)
transaction that closed in January 2015. Credit strengths
incorporated into the
rating include strong fixed charge coverage, demonstrated access
to multiple
sources of capital, adequate liquidity, and a deep management
team.
The rating takes into account that the company has increased
leverage over the
past several quarters due to acquisition timing and Fitch
expects the company to
operate in the 5.6x to 5.8x range over the next two years. This
range will be
appropriate for the 'BBB+' rating going forward due to the
higher growth
potential of cash flows post-spin.
Credit concerns include the potential for higher volatility in
operating cash
flows through the cycle given the company's RIDEA (REIT
Investment
Diversification and Empowerment Act) structured investments and
Fitch's broader
worries concerning the healthcare REIT sector's continued rapid
growth and the
risk that companies in the sector may end up paying premium
pricing for new
investments, given favorable equity valuations.
SNF Spin-off and Ardent Collectively Lessen Reimbursement Risk;
Continued
Diversification
Skilled nursing has not been a large drain on Ventas' capital
allocation, as the
portfolio is triple-net leased. However, the spin-off will allow
Ventas to
sharpen its strategy while remaining diversified by property
type, with a focus
on operators/managers with a national presence. As of Dec. 31,
2014 pro forma
for the HCT, spin-off and Ardent transactions, triple-net
skilled nursing will
decline to 4% of net operating income (NOI) from 18%. Domestic
seniors housing
operating assets that utilize RIDEA structures will comprise 28%
of NOI compared
with 25% previously. Seniors housing triple net leased assets
will increase to
26% of NOI from 23%, and medical office will increase to 20% of
NOI from 18%.
The seniors housing portfolio includes properties in
high-barrier-to-entry
coastal markets that are experiencing favorable demographics
including household
income, home values and senior population growth above U.S.
averages, which
should continue to support cash flow growth.
Exposure to regional managers will be reduced pro forma for the
spin-off and
Ardent transactions, a credit positive. The company's partners
will include
Atria Senior Living, Brookdale Senior Living and Sunrise Senior
Living on the
seniors housing side, Kindred Healthcare, Genesis Healthcare,
HealthSouth and
Ensign Group on the post-acute SNF side, and Ventas will
continue its
Lillibridge medical office business. The company's top
operators/managers pro
forma are Atria at 19% of NOI, Sunrise, Kindred and Lillibridge,
all at 10%, and
Brookdale at 9%.
EBITDAR Coverage on Ardent Portfolio Below Other Hospitals
The Ardent transaction is a slight credit negative since initial
rent coverage
levels indicate limited cushion against operator cash flow
deterioration
relative to other hospitals. EBITDARM coverage of rents for the
Ardent portfolio
is expected to be 2.9x initially. By contrast, Medical
Properties Trust's (NYSE:
MPW) acute care hospital rent coverage ratios have been in the
4.5x-6.0x range
over the past several years. Ardent is currently owned by a
private equity firm,
so it is unclear if the credit quality of the Ardent portfolio
is superior to
that of MPW's hospital operators.
VTR's entire triple net portfolio cash flow coverage was 1.6x as
of Sept. 30,
2014, as this metric is reported in a one-quarter lag.
Secular trends such as increased hospital expenditures and
emergency room visits
should support the need for acute care hospitals. The Ardent
hospital portfolio
includes acute care facilities in Amarillo, TX, Tulsa, OK and
Albuquerque, NM,
regions in which these hospitals have a dominant market share.
Ventas intends to
complete an OpCo/PropCo split of the portfolio and fund the
acquisition in a
leverage neutral manner, net of a sale of the hospital
operations business.
Following the OpCo/PropCo split, Ventas will enter into a
long-term master lease
agreement with the OpCo.
Leverage Trending Higher
As of Dec. 31, 2014 pro forma, net debt to recurring operating
EBITDA is 5.8x,
compared to 6.1x for full year 2014 (5.9x in 4Q2014), and 5.8x
in 2013. Leverage
increased in 2014 when compared with 5.6x as of Dec. 31, 2012
due to the timing
of recent transactions including the all-cash acquisition of 29
Canadian senior
living communities from Holiday Retirement in August 2014; net
real estate
investments have trended in the $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion
range over the past
several years.
Fitch anticipates that leverage will remain between 5.6x and
5.8x through 2016,
due to expectations of ongoing balanced access to unsecured debt
and equity
markets coupled with Fitch's projection of approximately 3%
same-store NOI
growth. This leverage level remains appropriate for the 'BBB+'
rating, but has
trended closer to the potential negative rating sensitivity
leverage level of
6.0x.
Strong Cash Flow Despite RIDEA Exposure
Fitch views RIDEA structured seniors housing as having the
potential for higher
volatility through the cycle than other healthcare property
types. VTR's
portfolio exhibited average volatility and growth when compared
to its two
closest peers (HCP, Inc., IDR of 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook
and Health Care
REIT, Inc., IDR of 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook) from 2010 -
2014, although this
growth was achieved during a period of strong fundamentals.
The company's fixed charge coverage ratio is 4.2x in 4Q2014 pro
forma for the
HCT, spin-off and Ardent transactions (4.3x for full year 2014),
compared to
4.4x in 2013 and 4.5x in 2012. VTR's increased interest expense
associated with
debt-financed acquisitions such as the Holiday Retirement
portfolio in 2014,
offset by same-store NOI growth and NOI from development, led to
this trend.
Fitch projects fixed-charge coverage in the low-to-mid 4.0x
range over the next
several years, which is strong for a 'BBB+' rating. Fitch
defines fixed charge
coverage as recurring operating EBITDA less straight-line rents
and recurring
capital expenditures, divided by total cash interest incurred
and preferred
dividends.
Strong Access to Capital
The company continues to demonstrate strong access to multiple
sources of
capital as evidenced by the January issuance of $600 million
3.5% 10-year notes,
$300 million 4.375% 30-year notes and C$250 million private
placements due 2022.
Ventas recently established a $1 billion at-the-market (ATM)
equity offering
program, following the initial $750 million program in 2013. In
December 2014
and January 2015, Ventas issued $536 million under the initial
ATM program.
In December 2013, the company entered into a new $3 billion
unsecured credit
facility that replaced its previous $2.68 billion unsecured
revolving credit
facility and unsecured term loans. The current unsecured credit
facility is
comprised of a $2 billion revolver initially priced at LIBOR
plus 1%, and a $200
million four-year term loan and an $800 million five-year term
loan, each
initially priced at LIBOR plus 1.05%. VTR's revolver pricing is
similar to HCN's
$2.5 billion unsecured revolver (LIBOR plus 1.05%) and HCP's $2
billion revolver
(LIBOR plus 0.925%).
Adequate Liquidity
Liquidity coverage, calculated as liquidity sources divided by
uses, is 1.3x for
the period Jan. 1, 2015 to Dec. 31, 2016. Sources of liquidity
include
unrestricted cash, availability under the company's unsecured
credit facility
pro forma for HCT, spin-off and Ardent transactions and January
bond offerings,
and projected retained cash flows from operating activities
after dividends.
Uses of liquidity include debt maturities and projected
development costs,
including to-be-completed development.
The company's AFFO payout ratio was 73% in 2014, compared to
73.5% in 2013 and
72.6% in 2012. Based on the 2014 payout ratio, the company
retains approximately
$325 million of operating cash flow annually; however Fitch
expects this to be
approximately $180 million in 2015 due to the reduced cash flow
from the
spin-off as well as the recent dividend increase, resulting in
an AFFO payout
ratio closer to 85%. VTR's unencumbered assets (unencumbered NOI
based on a
stressed 8.5% capitalization rate) divided by net unsecured debt
is 2.2x pro
forma, which is adequate for the 'BBB+' rating. On the margin,
the portfolio is
more leverageable as evidenced by the increased NOI contribution
from seniors
housing pro forma, although offset by the addition of hospitals
to the
unencumbered pool, which have limited leveragability.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions for Ventas in Fitch's base case include:
--2% triple net revenue growth, 3.5% same store NOI growth on
seniors housing
operating assets, and 3% same-store NOI growth in medical office
buildings
through 2017;
--G&A growth to maintain historical margins relative to total
revenues;
--The SNF spin-off and Ardent transactions close in 3Q2015;
--$2 billion in annual acquisitions in 2016-2017 funded with 50%
equity and 50%
debt;
--Debt repayment with the issuance of new unsecured bonds;
--AFFO payout ratio of approximately 85%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may result in positive momentum on the
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 4.5x (pro
forma leverage is
5.8x);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
4.0x (pro forma
fixed charge coverage is 4.2x);
--Fitch's expectation of unencumbered asset coverage of
unsecured debt (UA/UD)
at a stressed 8.5% capitalization rate sustaining above 4.0x
(pro forma UA/UD is
2.2x).
The following factors may result in negative momentum on the
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Increased cash flow volatility through the cycle due to
heightened RIDEA
exposure and/or material increase in RIDEA exposure;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 6.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
3.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of liquidity coverage sustaining below
1.0x.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Ventas, Inc.
--IDR at 'BBB+'.
Ventas Realty Limited Partnership and Ventas Capital Corporation
--$2 billion unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB+';
--$990 million senior unsecured term loans at 'BBB+';
--$6.7 billion senior unsecured guaranteed notes at 'BBB+'.
Ventas Canada Finance Limited
--$774.5 million senior unsecured guaranteed notes at 'BBB+'.
Nationwide Health Properties, LLC
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--$309.8 million senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
NHP Ratings
Based on Fitch's criteria report, 'Corporate Rating Methodology
Including
Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage,' dated May
28, 2014, the
Ventas merger with Nationwide Health Properties, Inc. in July
2011 resulted in a
parent-subsidiary relationship whereby Nationwide Health
Properties, LLC (NHP)
is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ventas, Inc. Fitch expects
Ventas to repay
$234.4 million of the NHP bonds in May 2015, at which point the
remaining NHP
bonds will comprise 0.8% of Ventas' unsecured indebtedness.
Therefore, in May
2015, Fitch will likely withdraw the 'BBB+' NHP IDR with a
Stable Outlook and
'BBB+' ratings on the remaining NHP bonds, as these ratings will
no longer be
relevant to the agency's coverage.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0642
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Committee Chairperson
Megan Neuburger
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0501
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs Ratings Navigator Companion'
(Feb. 5, 2015);
--'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate
and REIT Credit
Analysis' (Nov. 25, 2014);
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs'
(Nov. 18, 2014);
--'Healthcare REIT Deals Highlight Risks to Continued Growth'
(Aug. 20, 2014);
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014).
