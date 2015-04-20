(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that
the ratings of
Russian local and regional governments (LRGs) remain under
pressure from
structural fiscal imbalances.
For 2015, the credit quality of Russian subnationals is
challenged by a sluggish
national economy, which is compressing tax proceeds, by
accelerating inflation
which increases budget spending and by higher cost of borrowing
due to a
depressed national debt capital market.
The LRGs' revenue-generating abilities lag behind growing
operating expenditure
fuelled by the decisions of the federal government implemented
in late 2012 and
2013. This has led to structural budget deficits in most
regions, and raised the
number of Russian regions recording a deficit to 90% in 2013 and
2014 from 68%
in 2009, when Russia was last in economic recession.
Fitch forecasts that the regions' direct risk will grow 16% in
2015 (2014: 22%),
in the form of short-term bank and budget loans. The extended
reliance on
short-term bank loans places a strain on most Russian LRGs as
refinancing needs
increase. Average market interest rates could double in 2015,
making new debt
more expensive. Weak access to long-term financing and a low
self-financing
capacity have forced regions to postpone investment programmes
and reduce
capital expenditure needed to replace a deteriorating
infrastructure.
In mitigation, Fitch believes state support, including the
provision of
subsidised federal budget loans and extending the maturity of
outstanding budget
loans, could ease refinancing risk in 2015 and reduce LRGs'
interest expenses.
However, over the longer term, the measures will not be
sufficient to reverse
the deterioration in the sector's debt metrics. Improvement will
only be
achievable through the elimination of the structural imbalance
between spending
obligations and revenue sources of LRGs that arose in 2013-2014.
The credit quality of Russian LRGs with 'BB+' and low
investment-grade ratings
is supported by their moderate debt burden and still sound,
though declining,
operating margins. They have continuously recorded a resilient
performance with
strong double-digit operating margins and low debt below 15% of
current revenue.
The ratings for a number of LRGs are constrained by the
sovereign ratings of
'BBB-'/Negative.
The report, 'Russian Subnationals: Structural Fiscal Imbalance
the Key Risk for
Ratings', is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on
the link above.
