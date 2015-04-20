(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Subnationals: Structural Fiscal Imbalance the Key Risk for Ratings here MOSCOW, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the ratings of Russian local and regional governments (LRGs) remain under pressure from structural fiscal imbalances. For 2015, the credit quality of Russian subnationals is challenged by a sluggish national economy, which is compressing tax proceeds, by accelerating inflation which increases budget spending and by higher cost of borrowing due to a depressed national debt capital market. The LRGs' revenue-generating abilities lag behind growing operating expenditure fuelled by the decisions of the federal government implemented in late 2012 and 2013. This has led to structural budget deficits in most regions, and raised the number of Russian regions recording a deficit to 90% in 2013 and 2014 from 68% in 2009, when Russia was last in economic recession. Fitch forecasts that the regions' direct risk will grow 16% in 2015 (2014: 22%), in the form of short-term bank and budget loans. The extended reliance on short-term bank loans places a strain on most Russian LRGs as refinancing needs increase. Average market interest rates could double in 2015, making new debt more expensive. Weak access to long-term financing and a low self-financing capacity have forced regions to postpone investment programmes and reduce capital expenditure needed to replace a deteriorating infrastructure. In mitigation, Fitch believes state support, including the provision of subsidised federal budget loans and extending the maturity of outstanding budget loans, could ease refinancing risk in 2015 and reduce LRGs' interest expenses. However, over the longer term, the measures will not be sufficient to reverse the deterioration in the sector's debt metrics. Improvement will only be achievable through the elimination of the structural imbalance between spending obligations and revenue sources of LRGs that arose in 2013-2014. The credit quality of Russian LRGs with 'BB+' and low investment-grade ratings is supported by their moderate debt burden and still sound, though declining, operating margins. They have continuously recorded a resilient performance with strong double-digit operating margins and low debt below 15% of current revenue. The ratings for a number of LRGs are constrained by the sovereign ratings of 'BBB-'/Negative. The report, 'Russian Subnationals: Structural Fiscal Imbalance the Key Risk for Ratings', is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 9901 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow, 125047 Elena Ozhegova Associate Director +7 495 956 9901 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.