(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Turkish Banks' External Debt:
End-2014 Update
here
MOSCOW/LONDON, April 09 (Fitch) Banks' role as Turkey's largest
external
borrowers, with their debt the primary source of finance for the
country's
considerable current account deficit (CAD), leaves them
vulnerable to sharp
changes in investor sentiment, Fitch Ratings says.
A narrowing CAD, largely due to slacker credit growth and
savings on oil
imports, helped slow growth in Turkey's external debt, and that
of the country's
banks, in 2014. But the smaller increase in banks' external
liabilities, which
rose by USD17bn in 2014 compared to USD34bn in 2013, was partly
also the result
of a strong US dollar, which resulted in negative revaluation of
banks' euro and
Turkish lira debt.
A shift towards longer-term debt maturities in new borrowing is
positive for
Turkish banks' risk profiles, but short-term facilities still
comprise most of
their outstanding foreign liabilities. Furthermore, the overall
foreign-currency
liquidity positions of Turkey's banks remained largely unchanged
in 2014, with
no significant build-up in foreign-currency liquid assets.
Our base case expectation, based on an established track record
of high rollover
rates, is that Turkish banks will retain good access to foreign
credit markets.
We also believe their foreign-currency liquidity should be
sufficient to deal
with a short-lived market closure. But the banks' vulnerability
to a more
prolonged lack of access remains significant.
For more information, see our report "Turkish Banks' External
Debt: End-2014
Update" published today and available at www.fitchratings.com,
or by clicking
the link above.
Contact:
James Watson
Managing Director
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
+7 495 956 6657
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Janine Dow
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.