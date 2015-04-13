(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 13 (Fitch) Peru's macroeconomic and fiscal
policies have
prudently managed a positive commodity and international
financing cycle without
accumulating large economic and external imbalances, according
to a new Fitch
Ratings special report. The policies also presently enable the
use of
counter-cyclical stimulus to smooth growth.
Peru's policy framework is underpinned by a credible inflation
targeting regime,
proactive macro-prudential management and a rules-based fiscal
policy. 'Peru's
policy mix has enabled the sovereign to develop a track record
for policy
coherence and credibility, leading to entrenched macroeconomic
and financial
stability, and generated counter-cyclical policy space,' said
Erich Arispe,
Director in Fitch's Sovereign Group.
Through the use of inflation targeting, Peru has established a
record of low
inflation in spite of lingering financial dollarization.
Anchored inflation
expectations have provided space to implement monetary policy
stimulus in spite
of depreciation pressures.
In spite of weaker economic growth and Peruvian sol
depreciation, financial
sector fundamentals remain sound. Effective macroprudential
management has
prevented the build-up of vulnerabilities during the years of
high growth, rapid
appreciation and abundant external liquidity.
High financial dollarization, in relation to 'BBB' peers, poses
limits to
exchange rate flexibility and challenges to monetary policy.
However, policies
directed at dedollarization of credit, high international
reserves,
macroprudential measures and availability of FX intervention
tools have reduced
risks related to high dollarization.
Prudent fiscal management offers room to ease policy to confront
a more
challenging external environment. After recording consecutive
surpluses and
reducing debt levels below 20%, the government intends to
provide 2pp of GDP in
fiscal stimulus for 2015. Peru's fiscal financing flexibility is
strong due to
its institutionalized fiscal stabilization fund, significant
government
deposits, favorable debt composition and amortization profile,
and a developing
local debt market.
Peru's expansionary monetary and fiscal policies should provide
a boost to the
economy in 2015 and 2016. 'The challenge for authorities is to
withdraw the
monetary and fiscal stimulus in a timely and prudent manner to
safeguard policy
credibility and rebuild counter-cyclical space,' added Arispe.
Reforms to boost productivity and competitiveness improvements
will be needed to
improve long-term growth prospects in the absence of rising
commodity prices and
abundant external liquidity.
The full special report titled 'Peru's Management of the Post
Commodity Cycle'
is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Contact:
Erich Arispe
Director
+1-212-908-9165
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Kelli Bissett-Tom
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0564
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Peruâ€™s Management of
the Post
Commodity Cycle
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.