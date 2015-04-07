(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings for New York
Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) at 'BBB+/F2'. The Rating Outlook
remains Stable.
. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release.
Fitch reviewed NYCB as part of its Niche Bank Peer Review, which
also includes
Astoria Financial Corporation, Inc., Dime Community Bancshares,
Inc. and
Emigrant Bancorp Inc. Niche banks are defined by their narrow
business models,
limited deposit franchises and geographic concentrations. Fitch
views these
limitations as ratings constraints across the peer group. The
group is composed
of banks with total assets ranging from $4 billion to $49
billion that lend
primarily in the New York City metropolitan residential real
estate market.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
NYCB's ratings primarily reflect the bank's consistent
performance. The bank has
exhibited strong asset quality with low credit losses over many
business cycles.
Ratings are further supported by stable earnings during the most
recent
financial crisis and other real estate downturns. These
strengths are partially
offset by NYCB's relatively higher risk funding profile and
geographically
concentrated loan portfolio.
Fitch views NYCB's asset quality as the company's primary rating
strength.
NYCB's net charge offs peaked at 35bps in 2011 and totaled only
1bp in 2014,
which is well below industry averages. Fitch expects asset
quality to remain
strong due to the company's conservative underwriting practices
across its
multifamily, commercial real estate and residential loan
portfolios.
On a risk-adjusted basis, Fitch considers earnings performance
to be reasonable
with an ROA of 1.01% in 2014 and in line with historical
averages for the
company. Fitch expects NYCB will face earnings pressures in the
near term and
believes refinancing activity will slow further in 2015, which
would negatively
impact mortgage banking income and prepayment fee income on
commercial
properties. NYCB spread income could also be adversely impacted
with higher
interest rates given the liability sensitive balance sheet. This
is further
compounded by a very high reliance on net interest income.
NYCB's liquidity profile is a weakness for the company's overall
credit profile.
The company is relatively more reliant on non-core funding
sources, such as FHLB
advances and repurchase agreements, than its peer banks. In
2015, average
borrowings totaled 35% of total liabilities. Since NYCB has
relatively higher
reliance on wholesale funding, the company can be vulnerable to
disruptions in
the wholesale markets and also carries a higher cost of funds.
The Stable Outlook assumes that asset quality will remain strong
and capital
levels will remain relatively stable over the near term. The
Outlook also
incorporates that earnings could face headwinds in 2015 from
lower prepayment
revenue. Spread income may also come under pressure given NYCB's
liability
sensitive balance sheet, and presumably higher interest rates
over the near to
intermediate term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS and VRs and SENIOR DEBT
NYCB's ratings are solidly situated at its current levels. Fitch
foresees
limited upside given the more limited business model of the
company. The deposit
franchise and broker originated business are relatively weaker
than similarly
sized, rated banks. Conversely, NYCB's ratings are sensitive to
the multifamily
market in the New York City area. Material loosening of
rent-regulations in the
New York area could be a negative rating driver for the
institution since rent
regulations help maintain stable cash flows and valuations for
multifamily
properties in New York.
Although seen as unlikely given past performance, material
deterioration of
asset quality metrics could result in negative ratings pressure.
Aggressive
capital management would also be viewed negatively. NYCB's
tangible common
equity ratio of 7.24% is on the lower end compared to its rating
category.
NYCB continues to eye potential large accretive acquisitions.
Fitch would
evaluate any acquisition to assess the financial impact,
potential changes to
strategy, or integration challenges to determine if there are
any rating
implications.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
NYCB's preferred issuances are notched below NYCB's VR. The
notch differential
reflects loss severity and an assessment of increment
non-performance risk
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
NYCB's preferred issuances are sensitive to changes in NYCB's
VR. The rating
sensitivities for the VR are listed above.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY
NYCB's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its bank
subsidiaries reflecting
its role as the bank holding company, which is mandated in the
U.S. to act as a
source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Should NYCB begin to exhibit signs of weakness, demonstrate
trouble accessing
the capital markets, or have inadequate cash flow coverage to
meet near-term
obligations, there is the potential that Fitch could notch the
holding company's
IDR and VR below the ratings of its bank subsidiaries.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG AND SHORT TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
NYCB's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. Fitch believes U.S. depositor preference
gives deposit
liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG AND SHORT TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long and short-term deposits issued by NYCB are
primarily
sensitive to any change in the company's IDR. Should the
long-term IDR be
downgraded, deposit ratings would be similarly impacted
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
NYCB's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of '5' and 'NF'
reflect Fitch's
view that the company is unlikely to procure extraordinary
support should such
support be needed
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
NYCB's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
Fitch affirms the following:
New York Community Bancorp
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Viability rating at 'bbb+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
New York Community Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Long-term deposits at 'A-';
--Viability rating at 'bbb+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF';
--Short-term deposits at 'F2'.
New York Commercial Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Long-term deposits at 'A-';
--Viability rating at 'bbb+'.
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF';
--Short-Term deposits at 'F2'.
Richmond County Capital Corporation
--Preferred stock at 'BB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jaymin Berg
Director
+1-212 908-0368
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0865
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Bank Rating Criteria' (March 20, 2015);
--'U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 4Q14' (Jan. 28, 2015);
--'U.S. Basel III and Dodd Frank Act Regulatory Guide' (Nov. 21,
2014);
--'2015 Outlook: U.S. Banks (Growth in a Challenging Rate
Environment)' (Nov.
12, 2014);
--'U.S. Banks: Implications of an Interest Rate Shock Scenario'
(Oct. 30, 2014);
--'U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding' (Aug. 8, 2013);
--'U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates
Rise)' (June 18,
2013);
--'U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions -- When Will The Catalysts
Kick In?' (July
11, 2013);
--'Fitch Fundamentals Index (4Q14)' (Jan. 15, 2015);
--'Risk Radar Global 1Q15' (March 30, 2015).
