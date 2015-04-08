(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/TAIPEI, April 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Central Finance
Company PLC's (CF; A+(lka)/Stable) proposed senior secured
debentures of up to
LKR3.0bn an expected National Long-Term Rating of
'A+(lka)(EXP)'.
The proposed debentures will have tenors of between three and
five years, and
fixed-rate coupons. CF expects to use the proceeds to fund
lending growth,
reduce structural maturity mismatches and diversify the funding
mix. The
debentures are secured by receivables from identified
hire-purchase and lease
agreements exceeding 110% of the total outstanding value of the
debenture at any
given time. As the debenture issuance is secured, CF will not be
required to
maintain liquid assets against it. This is in contrast to
unsecured borrowings
for which CF will need to post a 10% minimum reserve with the
central bank if
not included in the company's capital funds.
Fitch will assign a final rating to the issue subject to the
receipt of final
transaction documents conforming to information already
received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The issue has been rated at the same level as CF's National
Long-Term Rating.
Fitch has not provided any rating uplift for the
collateralisation as the
secured notes' recovery prospects are considered to be average
and comparable
with those of the unsecured notes in a developing legal system.
CF's rating reflects its strong capitalisation, which is
supported by robust
profitability and high profit retention. Counterbalancing these
strengths are
the pressure on loan quality and its low provisioning levels
compared with its
peers'. The rating also captures CF's high margins, which are
supported by the
company's strength in raising funds at relatively low rates
through the solid
franchise developed over a long operating history.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating of the issue will move in tandem with CF's National
Long-Term
Rating.
Greater product diversity, together with improved funding
flexibility
commensurate with higher-rated peers, could lead to an upgrade
in CF's rating.
However, taking into account the current pressure on its asset
quality, Fitch
does not see an upgrade as likely in the medium term.
CF's rating could be downgraded if it is not able to provide a
buffer against
further loan quality deterioration through profit, which would
lead to an
increase in unprovided NPLs relative to equity.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nadika Ranasinghe
Vice President
+94 112541900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center,
Colombo 01, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Jeewanthi Malagala
Analyst
+94 112541900
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
CF has a 1.79% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. No
shareholder other
than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day rating operations
of, or credit
reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions
Rating Criteria',
dated 20 March 2015, 'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30
October 2013
and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12 December 2012
are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.