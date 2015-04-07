(The following statement was released by the rating agency) DUBAI/LONDON, April 07 (Fitch) The April launch of one-week sharia-compliant contracts with the central bank will benefit Bahrain's Islamic banks because they broaden the range of options available for short-term liquidity management, says Fitch Ratings. The UAE's central bank has also extended the range of instruments it accepts as collateral for accessing liquidity to include sharia-compliant securities. This will help the UAE's Islamic banks, which often hold these securities. Bahrain and UAE-based Islamic banks have so far held excess liquidity either in cash or monthly offerings of central bank sukuk, with maturities between three and six months. This placed them at a disadvantage to conventional banks, which have a wide range of interest-earning liquidity management options available. Efforts to develop sharia-compliant liquidity tools are picking up in several Gulf countries, notably Oman. These tools will be important for Islamic banks to boost their competitive positions, all the more so as the pace of growth in Islamic financial services is outstripping conventional banking growth in the region. Islamic finance is set to expand as large numbers of relatively under-banked Muslims seek banking services in line with economic development in their home countries, and some countries with large Muslim populations seek to invest their wealth in sharia-compliant instruments. Regulatory and tax limitations could hold back the development of Islamic banking, as could a lack of workable tools that accommodate sharia rules. Bahrain and the UAE's introduction of new liquidity management tools marks a small but important step towards overcoming some of these challenges. Contact: Bashar Al Natoor Global Head of Islamic Finance + 971 4 424 1242 Fitch Ratings Ltd Al Thuraya Tower 1 Office 1805 Dubai Media City Janine Dow Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1464 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.