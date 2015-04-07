(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) for PacWest Bancorp (PACW) at 'BB+/B'. The Rating Outlook
remains Stable.
Fitch has also upgraded the short-term deposit ratings and
assigned issue-level
ratings to PACW's senior unsecured and trust preferred
securities. A full list
of ratings follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VRs and SENIOR DEBT
PACW's ratings are supported by its good market position in key
business
segments, including its national commercial lending platform to
middle-market
companies. PACW's financial profile is solid and characterized
by good earnings,
a low volume of NPAs, relatively low net charge-offs and
adequate capital levels
which appear to be sufficient to support the business mix. This
is
counterbalanced by the firm's relatively higher risk appetite
given its
acquisitive history, high balance sheet growth and niche lending
focus relative
to peers, which constrain PACW's ratings at their current
levels.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that PACW will continue
to generate
reasonable earnings and maintain adequate capital levels for its
rating category
over the medium- to longer-term.
Fitch views PACW's acquisitive strategy as a rating constraint
over the
near-term given the level of integration risks involved. Most
notably, the
company acquired CapitalSource, Inc. (CSE) in April 2014, which
grew its balance
sheet to over $15.7 billion in assets, or 236%. Most recently,
PACW announced
the acquisition of Square 1 Financial, which is expected to
close later this
year. Fitch views the Square 1 acquisition favorably given the
way it improves
PACW's funding profile by reducing the firm's reliance on
higher-cost CDs and
diversifies the loan portfolio into complementary businesses and
contributes
additional sources of fee income. Nonetheless, Fitch considers
PACW's
acquisitive nature to be a rating constraint.
Core earnings, which adjust for acquisitions and non-recurring
revenues and
expenses, were solid relative to PACW's rating. The company has
posted positive
earnings since 2011, supported by strong net interest margins
(NIM). Fitch
assesses PACW on a core basis to remove distortions created by
acquisition
accounting. Fitch-calculated adjusted return on average assets
(ROAA) was 1.70%
at fourth-quarter 2014 (4Q'14), which is consistent with
historical averages for
the company and higher than peers. PACW's above average
profitability metrics
are reflective of the firm's niche lending focus and
middle-market customer
base.
Adjusted asset quality metrics have also remained relatively
stable, despite
significant loan growth during the year resulting from the CSE
acquisition.
Still, organic loan growth of 14% is high relative to peer
averages of between
8% and 10%. Nonperforming assets (NPAs, inclusive of performing
restructured
loans, but exclusive of covered loans) were 1.09% of uncovered
loans and leases
at 4Q'14. PACW's NPA ratio may be somewhat understated due to
recent outsized
loan growth. Nonetheless, credit costs remain favorable relative
to peers, with
net charge-offs to average non-covered loans of 0.02% at YE14.
Fitch expects
asset quality metrics will remain relatively stable over the
medium-term given
PACW's ability to manage its loan portfolio with relatively low
credit costs.
That said, Fitch expects recent growth in SQBK's loan portfolio
and portfolio
seasoning will normalize pro forma asset quality performance
over time.
Fitch views PACW's capital levels as adequate relative to its
growth and overall
risk profile. At Dec. 31, 2014, the company reported ratios of
12.2%, 13.6% and
16.1% for tangible common equity (TCE), Tier 1 risk-based
capital (RBC) and
total RBC ratios, respectively. The merger with SQBK is expected
to be
capital-neutral given the stock-for-stock transaction. On a pro
forma basis as
of YE14, capital is expected to be 11.5%, 12.6% and 15.7%, for
TCE, Tier 1 RBC
and total RBC, respectively.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VRs and SENIOR DEBT
Fitch believes PACW's ratings have greater upside than downside
over the
medium-term, This would be predicated by continued stable core
earnings
performance, loan growth moderation in line with internal
capital generation,
and maintenance of strong asset quality and adequate capital
levels over time.
Conversely, PACW's ratings would be sensitive to further entity
or portfolio
acquisitions, contraction of core NIM, or sustained decline in
capital levels.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT and OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
PACW's subordinated debt and hybrid issuances are notched two
below PACW's VR.
The notch differential reflects loss severity and an assessment
of increment
non-performance risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
PACW's subordinated debt and hybrid issuances are sensitive to
the changes in
PACW's VR. The rating sensitivities for the VR are listed above.
KEY RATING DRIVERS and SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
PACW's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its bank,
reflecting its role as
the bank holding company, which is mandated in the U.S. to act
as a source of
strength for its bank subsidiaries.
Should PACW's holding company begin to exhibit signs of
weakness, demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies.
KEY RATING DRIVERS and SENSITIVITIES - Support and Support
Rating Floors
PACW has a Support Rating of '5' and a Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, PACW is not systemically important and therefore, Fitch
believes the
probability of support unlikely. PACW's IDRs and VR do not
incorporate any
support. PACW's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are
sensitive to Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support
should such support
be needed.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
PacWest Bancorp
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'bb+';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Pacific Western Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+';
--Long-term deposits at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'bb+';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Fitch upgrades the following rating:
Pacific Western Bank
--Short-term deposits to 'F3' from 'B'.
Fitch assigns the following ratings:
PacWest Bancorp
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility 'BB+'.
First Community/CA Statutory Trust V, VI
Community (CA) Capital Statutory Trust II, III
First Community Bancorp/CA Statutory Trust VII
First California Capital Trust I
FCB Statutory Trust I
CapitalSource Trust Preferred Securities.
--Trust preferred stock 'BB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Johann Juan
Director
+1-312-368-3339
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bain Rumohr
Director
+1-312-368-3153
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
