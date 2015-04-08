(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken no rating
action on Fidelity
& Guaranty Life or any of its insurance subsidiaries
(collectively F&G Life)
following HRG Group, Inc.'s (HRG) announcement on April 6 that
it will be
exploring strategic alternatives for F&G Life, which may include
a sale of all
or part of its 80.6% ownership interest.
Fitch views this announcement of a potential sale as credit
neutral and will not
be taking rating action at this time. The 'BB' long-term IDR of
the holding
company, Fidelity & Guaranty Life Holdings Inc, is currently
subject to wider
notching from the IFS rating of the operating entities as a
result of HRG
ownership. Depending on the outcome of HRG's review of strategic
alternatives
for F&G Life, Fitch may change its view on whether wider
notching continues to
apply to the holding company long-term IDR.
Fitch has taken no action on the following ratings:
Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance Co.
Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance Co. of New York
--IFS rating 'BBB'.
Fidelity & Guaranty Life Holdings, Inc.
--Long-term IDR 'BB';
--Senior unsecured note due April 2021 'BB-'.
