TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, April 08 (Fitch) The Taiwanese government's
efforts to promote
consolidation between several state banks, while enabling them
to compete better
in Asia, will not necessarily resolve the sector's structural
weaknesses -
including thin margins and moderate capitalisation, says Fitch
Ratings.
State banks, with an aggregate 50% market share by assets, tend
to be less
commercially oriented, which leads to depressed loan pricing and
weaker margins
than their private-sector counterparts. Surplus liquidity
alongside weak
domestic credit demand has contributed further to the sector's
thin margins.
The regulatory moves to consolidate the banking sector aim to
address some of
these issues by improving competitiveness through the creation
of one to two
large, regional banks. Notably, though, Taiwan's state banks are
less
capitalised than the larger private banks. They are not in as
strong a position
to withstand potential shocks that could emerge from overseas
operations,
especially in emerging markets.
Any domestic merger is unlikely to benefit banks' Viability
Ratings.
Consolidation will increase the scale of some of Taiwan's
lenders, but there is
less likelihood for substantial operational synergies to improve
the sector's
structural weaknesses. Implicit policy roles, including branch
presence in
unprofitable regions and taking above-average-cost policy
deposits, will
continue to burden the profitability of the state banks. Less
flexible
compensation has also contributed to their limited product
differentiation and
significantly lower fee income generation than at the large
private banks.
Resistance from labour unions and political opposition will
constrain the
operational efficiency gains in the form of branch and staff
rationalisation
from mergers.
Consolidation would not enhance state banks' credit strength in
the near term,
while it will reinforce the systemic importance of the banks
which merge, and
government's propensity to support, in Fitch's view. As a
result, mergers are
likely to be positive for some banks with a Support Rating of
'2'.
Taiwan's state bank Issuer Default Ratings are driven by their
Support Ratings,
which reflect an extremely high or high probability of support
from government
in the event of stress, as reflected in their Support Rating
levels of '1' or
'2'. State banks' Support Ratings and Support Ratings Floors
are at a higher
rating level than the banks would have on the basis of their
standalone
creditworthiness - owing to the state's majority
ownership/control, their
systemic importance, and implicit policy roles.
Fitch expects Taiwan's regulator to remain highly supportive of
the banking
system as a whole, and state banks in particular. The
implementation of
resolution regimes for domestic systemically important banks
(D-SIBs) has been a
key point of discussion among national banking regulators in
Europe, the US and
Asia in the last few years, but we believe that Taiwan's
regulator is less
likely to follow suit over the medium term. The authority often
calls upon state
banks to support or merge financial distressed institutions for
system
stability.
Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) has made
tentative steps over
the past year to set the stage for consolidation within the
banking sector. The
FSC measures include selecting better performing state banks -
Mega ICBC and
First Bank - as potential acquirers, lifting overseas investment
caps for
Taiwanese banks, and a series of rights issues for state banks
to meet stricter
capital requirements for offshore expansion. Fitch expects the
consolidation to
remain slow, due to labour issues and political hurdles.
