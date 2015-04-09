(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned F. Van
Lanschot Bankiers
N.V.'s (FvL; A-/Negative/F2/a-) Series 02 covered bonds a
'AAA(EXP)' rating with
a Stable Outlook. The fixed-rate bond is the first in benchmark
size to be
issued under the conditional pass-through covered bond
programme. The expected
rating is based on a hypothetical issuance of up to EUR500m with
a five-year
maturity.
The assignment of the final rating is contingent on the receipt
of final
documents conforming to information already reviewed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on FvL's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A-', a
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 8 (minimal discontinuity), a newly
assigned IDR
uplift of 1 and the 11.1% overcollateralisation (OC) that Fitch
takes into
account in its analysis. The breakeven asset percentage (AP) for
the 'AAA(EXP)'
rating is 90%, same as the level of AP that FvL uses in its
asset cover test.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP supports a 'AA' rating on a probability
of default (PD)
basis and allows for a two-notch recovery uplift for the covered
bonds in a
'AAA' scenario. Since the programme has been registered with the
Dutch central
bank (DNB) Fitch expects the covered bonds to be exempt from
bail-in and gives
benefit to FvL's level of senior unsecured debt being above 5%,
leading to an
IDR uplift of 1.
The D-Cap of 8 is driven by what Fitch assesses as minimal
discontinuity of the
liquidity gap and systemic risk component. This is due to the
pass-through
structure and the three-month interest reserve, including senior
costs in place
for the bonds. It is Fitch's view that none of the other D-Cap
components
compromise the overall minimal discontinuity assessment for the
programme.
The 90% 'AAA' breakeven AP is equivalent to a breakeven OC of
11.1%. Due to the
pass-through nature of the programme, the credit loss of 10.3%
in a 'AAA'
scenario is the key driver of the 'AAA' breakeven OC. This
reflects the impact
of the weighted average (WA) default rate of 19.3% and the WA
recovery rate of
51.4% in a 'AAA' scenario. The 'AAA' breakeven AP also takes
into account the
unhedged nature of the programme and adjustments made for
insurance set-off risk
and commingling risk.
The cover pool credit risk is higher than in other Dutch
mortgage covered bond
programmes but is in line with previous RMBS transactions by
FvL. About 70% of
the mortgages are interest-only, which are assumed to carry a
higher risk of
default. In addition, Fitch did not receive any income
information on the
borrowers and assumed a conservative debt-to-income-ratio of 35%
for all
borrowers. Fitch has also adjusted upwards the default
probability for borrowers
with multiple properties. FvL mainly targets affluent borrowers,
therefore at
EUR665,271, the average indexed property value in the pool is
higher than
average. The pool is well-seasoned (10 years) and represents
mainly loans
originated by FvL, with a small portion of loans originated by
C&E Bankiers.
The 'AAA' breakeven OC is further driven by the asset disposal
loss component of
4.2%, which is due to the negative carry calculated in a high
prepayment
scenario. The excess spread under the programme has a positive
impact on the
cash flow valuation, reducing the 'AAA' breakeven OC by 0.5%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) FvL's IDR is downgraded by six notches or more to
'BB-' or lower
(ii) the total number of notches represented by the IDR uplift
and the D-Cap is
reduced to four or lower; or (iii) the AP that Fitch takes into
account in its
analysis increases above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 90%.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bonds' rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
More details on the cover pool and Fitch's analysis is available
in a presale,
which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roger Bickert
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1667
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Stephen Kemmy
Director
+44 20 3530 1474
Committee Chairperson
Cosme de Montpellier
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1407
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria: 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 8
August 2014;
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds'
and
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum', both dated 14 May 2014; 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating
Criteria' and 'EMEA
Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', both dated 31 March 2015;
'Criteria for
Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and
Covered Bonds',
dated 19 December 2014; 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria -
Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress Addendum', dated 16 February 2015; and
'Criteria Addendum:
Netherlands - Residential Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow
Assumptions', dated 3 June
2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
