(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, April 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
PT Tugu
Reasuransi Indonesia's (Tugu Re) National Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
Rating at 'A(idn)' with Stable Outlook.
'A' National IFS Ratings denote a strong capacity to meet
policyholder
obligations relative to all other obligations or issuers in the
same country,
across all industries and obligation types. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions may affect the capacity for payment of
policyholder
obligations to a greater degree than for financial commitments
denoted by a
higher rated category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects Tugu Re's steadily growing market presence
in the Indonesian
reinsurance market with more than 20 years of operation history,
its healthy
operating performance and manageable investment risks. The
company's rating
continues to be constrained by its weak capitalisation relative
to business
operations and high business concentration in Indonesia.
Tugu Re's combined ratio increased to 101.3% at end-2014 from
96.4% at end-2013
due to higher claims experience and increased expense ratio.
Fitch expects the
company to carefully manage its underwriting margin through
tighter underwriting
and enhanced expense ratio management as its business portfolio
expands.
Nonetheless, Tugu Re's operating performance has been supported
by its sound
premium growth and steady investment results. Its return on
adjusted equity was
to 23.3% at end-2014 compared with 26.4% at end-2013.
Cash equivalents and fixed-income securities accounted for more
than 88% of Tugu
Re's total invested assets at end-2014. The company has
maintained its exposure
to properties and stocks to a level that is commensurate with
its rating
profile.
Tugu Re's shareholders have helped to increase the company's
capitalisation
through a series of capital injections and the conversion of a
subordinated loan
into paid-up capital in February 2015. Tugu Re's capitalisation,
however, is
still considered weak relative to the company's business
operations. Its
risk-based capitalisation (RBC) ratio was 131.7% at end-February
2015 (end-2014:
142.5%). Failure to receive further capital injections to
maintain an adequate
capitalisation buffer could undermine the company's ratings
stability in view of
Tugu Re's regulatory capital position and business growth
projection.
The company's risk exposure is concentrated in catastrophe-prone
Indonesia,
leaving it vulnerable to volatility in its underwriting
business. Indonesian
risks continued to represent almost 100% of Tugu Re's business
at end-2014.
Improved underwriting management and prudent retrocessionaires
programmes would
mitigate its catastrophe-risk exposure.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Tugu Re
will maintain a
prudent retrocession programme and an adequate capital buffer to
support its
operations and business expansion.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include an improvement in
credit profile with
the ability to sustain its operating profitability as indicated
by a combined
ratio that is consistently below
95%, improvement in its regulatory RBC ratio to consistently
above 180%, and
enhancement
in risk management, including reserving techniques.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include not maintaining a
statutory RBC
ratio of above 130% on a sustained basis as that would affect
its ability to
support underwriting risks, and deterioration in its operating
performance with
a combined ratio of above 110% on a prolonged basis.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cheryl Evangeline
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6814
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Committee Chairperson
Siew Wai Wan
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
