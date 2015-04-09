(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Santander UK
Group Holdings
plc (SGH) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A' with a
Stable Outlook,
a Short-term IDR of 'F1', a Viability Rating of 'a' and a
Support Rating (SR) of
'2'.
Santander UK plc's (San UK) ratings are not affected by today's
rating actions.
SGH was created in 2013 and became the holding company for San
UK in January
2014. SGH owns 100% of San UK, and is in turn wholly indirectly
owned by the
Spanish banking group Banco Santander SA (A-/Stable/F2/a-).
The establishment of SGH as an intermediate holding company is
part of a
reorganisation that is aimed at improving the group's
resolvability. Fitch
believes that this reorganisation would facilitate a resolution
under the UK's
regulator's preferred 'single-point-of-entry' strategy once
there is sufficient
debt issued by the holding company. It should allow for the
recapitalisation of
San UK through the bail-in of intragroup liabilities to SGH.
Executed
successfully, such a strategy would minimise disruption to San
UK and allow it
to continue to operate without defaulting on external senior
liabilities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR AND IDRS
SGH's IDRs and VR are aligned with those of its operating
subsidiary, San UK,
reflecting SGH's role as the group's holding company. SGH's
consolidated total
assets and liabilities at end-2014 were essentially equal to
those reported by
San UK. The unconsolidated balance sheet of SGH is limited to
its investment in
San UK and GBP800m in additional Tier 1 (AT1) notes. The AT1
notes have been
down-streamed in full to San UK and there is currently no
holding company double
leverage.
We expect the holding company to issue an increasing proportion
of debt,
including further AT1 and other hybrid instruments and senior
debt. This will
result in a debt buffer building up at the holding company over
time. We expect
the holding company to maintain a prudent liquidity policy,
which should be
helped by existing policies in place to manage liquidity within
San UK's
operations.
The equalisation of SGH's VR and IDRs with San UK's also
reflects our view that
the UK regulator considers the group as a consolidated entity
and that the
holding company is incorporated in the same jurisdiction as its
main banking
subsidiary.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR AND IDRS
As SGH's VR and IDRs are equalised with San UK's, they are
sensitive to the same
factors as San UK's. San UK's VR and IDRs are primarily based on
the bank's
conservative risk appetite, strong market franchise, improving
business
diversification, healthy asset quality, and sound liquidity and
capitalisation.
They also reflect the bank's limited geographic diversification
given its focus
on the UK.
For a full description of San UK's key rating drivers and
sensitivities see
"Fitch Affirms Santander UK's IDR at 'A' dated 24 July 2014,
available on
www.fitchratings.com.
SGH's VR and IDRs could be notched down from San UK's ratings
if, for example,
double leverage at the holding company increases above 120%,
which we do not
expect. Over time, further expected debt issuance by SGH could
change the
relative position of senior creditors of different group
entities. However, this
will depend on the amounts and form of debt issued by SGH and
the ranking of
down-streamed funds relative to other San UK senior creditors
and could be
positive for San UK's IDRs, rather than negative for SGH's IDRs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING
SGH's SR reflects Fitch's view that support from Banco Santander
for the holding
company, should it ever be needed, is highly probable. We
believe that due to
the strategic importance of the UK business to Banco Santander
and the high
reputational risk associated with failure to support UK
operations, Banco
Santander would have a high propensity to provide such support.
The likelihood of providing support, however, is somewhat
limited by the ability
of Banco Santander to provide such support given that the
group's UK operations
comprise a material portion of the parent's balance sheet.
The Support Rating is therefore sensitive to both a change in
the strategic
importance of the UK banking group to its parent, which is
currently not
envisaged, and Banco Santander's ability to provide such
support.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Bank Rating Criteria, dated 20 March
2015, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
