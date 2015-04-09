(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Teller
A/S's (Teller)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB' from 'BB+'. The
Outlook has been
revised to Negative from Stable.
Following completion of the merger of Teller AS into Teller, the
ratings of
Teller AS have been withdrawn. A full list of rating actions is
available at the
end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR
The downgrade reflects Fitch's expectation that capital
management for Teller
will increasingly be transferred to its parent, Nets Holding
A/S. While this
does not reduce the capitalisation of the overall group, Fitch
believes it may
leave capital at Teller, which is the only entity in the group
that is publicly
rated by Fitch, very thin for the current rating level.
The Negative Outlook reflects a negative trajectory for
capitalisation and our
belief that the absolute amount of capital may remain low going
forward.
Teller is subject to regulatory capital requirements, which it
has historically
exceeded by a wide margin. The relatively small amount of
capital limits rating
upside potential, and should capital reduce significantly, it
would only leave a
minimal buffer for unexpected shocks without the need for
capital injections
from the parent.
The ratings also reflect Teller's monoline business model in
Nordic merchant
acquiring of international payment cards and potentially large
exposures to
operational risk. These risks are mitigated by its leading
franchises in its
business niche, the absence of debt, its strong liquidity
management and small
historical credit losses.
A key risk for Teller is the potential need to bridge a
liquidity gap that could
be caused by a major operational event, such as a system
failure, which would
delay payments from credit card issuers. However, Fitch believes
such a scenario
is unlikely and the risk is mitigated by a strong track record
in managing
operational risk and significant holdings of cash.
Credit risk can stem from both fraud and default of a merchant.
Losses have
consistently remained at low levels and are comfortably absorbed
by earnings.
However, should a significant portion of capital be up-streamed
to the Nets
group, this would leave Teller more exposed to losses materially
affecting
capitalisation. Fitch expects that Teller will maintain prudent
underwriting
standards and strict risk controls, particularly for its
high-risk customers
with large pre-payments of goods and/or services.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs
Teller's monoline business model and small capital base limit
rating upside
potential. A downgrade of the Long-term IDR would most likely be
a result of a
transfer of a sizeable portion of excess capital over regulatory
requirements to
the holding company, with future profits also being up-streamed
to the group;
this is reflected in the Negative Outlook.
Significant increases in Teller's risk appetite through less
strict large
exposure limits, less prudent liquidity management or expansion
into higher-risk
markets would also be rating-negative.
A revision of the Outlook to Stable from Negative would be
contingent on a
commitment to rebuild capital to provide a larger buffer for
unexpected shocks,
including large frauds or losses from some of its largest
customers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING
Teller's Support Rating has been downgraded to '5', reflecting
Fitch's
expectation that while support might be possible from Nets
Holding A/S, and in
turn from the ultimate shareholders, it cannot be relied upon
following the sale
of Nets Holding A/S to a private equity consortium.
Fitch has subsequently withdrawn the Support Rating as it is no
longer viewed as
relevant to the agency's coverage.
The rating actions are as follows:
Teller A/S
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'; Outlook Revised to
Negative from
Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '3' and withdrawn
Teller AS
Long-term IDR: withdrawn
Short-term IDR: withdrawn
Support Rating: withdrawn
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1326
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Bjorn Norrman
Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Committee Chairperson
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 9174
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions
Rating Criteria',
dated 20 March 2015, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
