(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A'
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating of Pan-American Life Insurance Company
(PALIC) and its
wholly owned subsidiary, Pan-American Assurance Company (PAAC),
collectively
referred to as Pan-American. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Pan-American Life Insurance Group (PALIG) and Mutual Trust
Financial Group
(Mutual Trust), jointly announced yesterday a definitive merger
agreement to
combine Pan-American and Mutual Trust Holding Company (Mutual
Trust), both
mutual insurance holding companies.
The merger will strengthen Pan-American's position in the U.S.
life insurance
market and enhance geographic diversification. However, Fitch
believes the
company will continue to face competitive challenges in the U.S.
from companies
with significantly greater scale, market share, pricing power
and distribution
capabilities. Integration risk is considered low, as Mutual
Trust will operate
as a wholly-owned subsidiary of PALIG with existing management
in place.
Further, the companies utilize identical administrative
platforms for various
functions.
Fitch's ratings reflect Pan-American's extremely strong
capitalization,
relatively low-risk liability profile and modest operating
performance. The
ratings also consider that PALIG's non-U.S. insurance operations
are
concentrated in Latin America and the Caribbean, the majority of
which have
sovereign ratings that are lower than Pan-American's rating.
Pan-American's strong balance sheet continues to be a key
ratings driver with
operating leverage of 5.5x on a pro forma GAAP basis. The
company's
capitalization remains extremely strong based on its NAIC
risk-based capital
(RBC) ratio of 560% at Dec. 31, 2014. Consolidated financial
leverage for PALIG
remains modest at 8.2% and 10.1% on a pro forma basis.
Pan-American generates relatively stable and predictable
earnings, due to its
low-risk product profile. Mutual Trust writes predominantly
participating whole
life insurance in the U.S., which generates consistent earnings
with minimal
volatility. The combined companies' liability structure has
minimal exposure to
equity market volatility or disintermediation risk.
PALIG has foreign government exposure to fulfill local
regulatory requirements
in the Latin American and Caribbean countries where it operates
or to back
insurance reserves in those countries. This exposure is a
primary driver of the
company's below-investment grade (BIG) exposure, which makes up
13% of total
fixed income. Following the merger, BIG exposure will drop to
10% of total fixed
income, due to the higher asset quality of Mutual Trust's
portfolio.
PALIG also has above-average exposure to 'BBB'-rated bonds and
below-average
exposure to U.S. government securities, which will also moderate
following the
merger. Favorably, PALIG has minimal exposure to equities and
troubled real
estate as compared with the industry.
Fitch does not anticipate an upgrade in the near-to-intermediate
term. The
agency views Pan-American as a solid niche player, which under
Fitch's criteria
has a market position, size and scale supportive of a 'BBB'
rated company.
However, the company's extremely strong balance sheet
fundamentals provide
Pan-American with uplift in its rating to the 'A' category.
Fitch does not
expect a change in the balance of these key rating attributes to
occur over the
ratings horizon.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade
include:
--A sustained drop in the company's U.S. RBC ratio below 400%;
--An increase in consolidated financial leverage to over 20% or
an increase in
surplus notes as a percentage of total adjusted capital to over
25%;
--Deterioration in financial results including a drop in GAAP
interest coverage
to below 7x; or
--An increase in GAAP operating leverage (defined as liabilities
to capital
excluding unrealized investment gains and losses) to over 7x
(this metric was
3.8x as of June 30, 2014); or
--An adverse development related to the merger with Mutual
Trust.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Pan-American Life Insurance Company
Pan-American Assurance Company
--IFS at 'A'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dafina M. Dunmore, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3136
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Tana M. Higman
Director
+1-312-368-3122
Committee Chairperson
Keith M. Buckley, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3211
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (September 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.