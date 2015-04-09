(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, April 08 (Fitch) Fitch has affirmed Police Bank Ltd's
(Police Bank)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+'. The Outlook is
Stable. A full
list of rating actions can be found at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VIABILITY RATING (VR) AND SENIOR DEBT
Police Bank's IDRs, VR and Stable Outlook reflect its solid
capitalisation,
funding and liquidity and stronger asset quality relative to its
peers. The
bank's limited franchise, small capital base and geographical
asset
concentration remain constraining factors to its rating.
Although the bank's capital ratios are strong relative to its
peers, its
absolute capital base is small and access to new capital is
limited to retained
profits due to its mutual ownership status. Fitch expects the
capital ratio to
remain at current levels in FY15 supported by a moderate level
of earnings and
profitability.
The bank's loan book is fully funded by customer deposits and
utilisation of
wholesale funding has remained stable at about 10% of total
funding. Fitch
expects the loan-to-deposit ratio to be maintained around 100%
in FY15 and FY16
(FYE14: 97%) and positioned favourably against its peers.
Police Bank's modest franchise is focused on servicing its core
customers, the
New South Wales and Australian Federal Police Force. It operates
a simple and
transparent business model, primarily providing residential
mortgages. The bank
benefits from a loyal customer base however on a broader scale,
accounts for
less than 1% of Australian banking system assets which limits
its pricing power.
The bank's asset quality is strong, with loan impairment levels
remaining low
over the last four years relative to its peer group. Fitch
expects these levels
to be maintained throughout FY15 and FY16 and is reflective of
the bank's
conservative risk appetite and focus on residential mortgages.
The loan book
also benefits from the core customer profile, police force
employees who tend to
have higher job security relative to other industries and are
less impacted by
economic cycles. Police Bank's exposure to loans with a lending
value ratio
above 80% has remained stable - the high usage of lenders
mortgage insurance
reduces the risk of loss.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Police Bank's IDR and VR are sensitive to changes in its funding
and liquidity,
capitalisation and company profile. A significant deterioration
in the bank's
funding, liquidity and/or capitalisation may lead to negative
rating action. A
significant improvement in the bank's franchise while
maintaining existing
credit strengths would be required for a positive rating change,
which is
considered unlikely in the short to medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS & SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING & SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR
Police Bank's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'No Floor'
reflect Fitch's view that while support from authorities is
possible, it cannot
be relied upon. Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors are
sensitive to any
change in assumptions around the propensity or ability of the
Australian
sovereign to provide timely support to the bank.
The rating actions are as follows:
Police Bank Ltd:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2';
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+';
Support Rating affirmed at '5';
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor';
Long-term Senior Unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB+; and'
Short-term Senior Unsecured rating affirmed at 'F2'
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
