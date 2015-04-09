(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, April 09 (Fitch) An agreement between the
Mongolian
government and Rio Tinto to proceed with the phase 2 expansion
of the Oyu Tolgoi
gold and copper mine would help stabilise the sovereign credit
profile from the
current Negative Outlook, says Fitch Ratings.
A deal could have potentially transformative effects for the
country's external
accounts and macroeconomic position, catalysing billions of
dollars in new
foreign capital inflows, accelerating economic activity, and
providing relief to
many of the country's key credit constraints.
In turn, this would reinforce Mongolia's favourable development
prospects. The
potential for rapid growth in per capita incomes is substantial
considering the
country's mineral and other resource wealth. However, this is
dependent on
Mongolia being able to successfully attract investment to
harness its natural
resources.
Fitch maintains Mongolia's sovereign Issuer Default Rating on
Negative Outlook,
and has specifically highlighted weak external liquidity as one
of its principal
credit sensitivities. Mongolia's access to external liquidity is
heavily
dependent on a swap facility with the People's Bank of China
(PBOC), and Fitch
estimates that - under current trends - the country only has
sufficient external
liquidity to meet projected requirements for the next two years.
Failure to
reach an agreement on Oyu Tolgoi risks further undermining the
country's
economic fundamentals, potentially triggering more serious
pressure on external
liquidity.
Expansionary fiscal and monetary policy has pushed public debt
to an estimated
59% of GDP as of end-2014, exceeding its 'B' rated peers. In
turn, a growing
reliance on external capital markets in conjunction with a sharp
decline in FDI
has significantly raised refinancing risks for the sovereign.
Sovereign and
sovereign-guaranteed entities face a combined USD1.1bn in US
dollar bond
maturities in FY17 and FY18.
Mongolia's prime minister announced on 5 April that his
government had reached
an agreement in principle with Rio Tinto to proceed to the
second phase of the
Oyu Tolgoi, although a formal agreement has yet to be officially
confirmed by
both sides. The roughly USD5bn phase 2 expansion has been
stalled for more than
two years owing to disagreements over financing, cost overruns
and taxes for the
project.
