(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, April 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed India's
Long-Term Foreign
and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-'. The
issue ratings on
India's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds are
also affirmed at
'BBB-'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are Stable. The
Country Ceiling is
affirmed at 'BBB-' and the Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at
'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Affirmation of India's IDRs reflects the following key rating
drivers:
- The government's broad-based structural reform agenda has
brought dynamism
back to the Indian economy, after a couple of years of limited
progress on the
structural front. Fitch expects the policy initiatives to bring
the investment
climate in India closer in line with its peers'. India's
relatively weak
business environment and standards of governance, as well as
widespread
infrastructure bottlenecks, will not change overnight, but there
is ample room
for improvement. Translation of the reforms into higher real GDP
growth depends
on the actual implementation.
- Following recent revisions to the GDP data, Fitch raised its
forecasts for
real GDP growth to 8.0% in the financial year ending 31 March
2016 (FY16) and
8.3% in FY17, compared with 7.4% GDP growth in FY15. Fitch's
earlier forecasts
for FY16 and FY17 were 6.5% and 6.8%, respectively, based on the
old series of
data. The significantly higher official real GDP growth numbers
after the
revision by the Central Statistical Office suggest the data
include more
economic activity than is actually taking place. While the aim
to produce GDP
data more in line with international standards is commendable,
these new GDP
growth levels and the pick-up from as early as mid-2013 are
difficult to
reconcile with indicators and anecdotal evidence that show low
investment
levels, weak corporate balance sheets and a rise in banks'
non-performing
loans.
- While in recent years consumer price inflation has on average
been high in
India compared with peers, the greater focus by both the Reserve
Bank of India
(RBI) and the government on lowering inflation since 2014
represents a
significant change from the past. The new monetary policy
framework agreement
based on inflation targeting seems to show the government and
RBI's strong
resolve to structurally lower inflation. Both the RBI's monetary
policy and the
government's policies that affect food prices, including the
setting of minimum
support prices for agricultural products, will strongly
influence whether the
target will be reached.
- Implementation of the government's structural reform agenda
and structurally
lower inflation would improve the sovereign credit profile, as
both would
improve the investment climate and benefit real GDP growth.
However, India's
sovereign ratings are constrained by limited improvement in
India's fiscal
position, which is a longstanding key weakness.
- India's fiscal Achilles' heel is evident in both the general
budget deficit of
7.2% of GDP for the combined central and state governments, and
gross general
government debt of 64.7% of GDP, which are much higher than
'BBB' category
medians of 2.7% of GDP and 41.4% of GDP, respectively. The
central government
seems to have met its fiscal deficit target of 4.1% of GDP for
FY15 despite
disappointing revenues. The budget, presented on 28 February
2015, also
contained more plausible revenue targets for FY16 than in the
previous budget.
But the budget lacks initiatives to significantly increase
government revenue.
The government has chosen to increase capital expenditures, at
the expense of
fiscal consolidation. Greater tax devolution gives the states
more discretionary
spending power in areas for which they are responsible and are
important for
development, although the actual impact will depend on the
administrative
capacity in the individual states.
- The external balances contain some strong elements, including
a high level of
foreign exchange reserves of USD341bn, or 6.7 months of current
account receipts
cover (compared with the 'BBB' peer median of 5.2 months), low
net external debt
of 3.3% of GDP (compared with a 7.9% 'BBB' peer median), and
limited dependence
of commodity exports. Moreover, the current account deficit has
been contained
by gold import curbs and lower international oil prices. These
leave India less
vulnerable than a number of its peers to renewed emerging market
pressures,
including from the coming normalisation of monetary policy in
the U.S.
- The Indian economy is less developed on a number of metrics
than a number of
its peers. Its ranking on the United Nations Human Development
Index indicates
relatively low basic human development, while average per capita
income remains
low at USD1,633 in 2014 compared with the 'BBB' range median of
USD10,552.
- The performance of the banking sector will likely remain weak
for some time,
although the pace of deterioration in asset quality has eased at
a few large
banks. State banks remain particularly affected, accounting for
around 90% of
the system's stressed assets while suffering from sharply
reduced earnings and
weak capitalisation. The government's ability to provide
substantial financial
support to the banking system in a potential crisis is limited
given the already
high government debt burden.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that upside and
downside risks to the
ratings are
balanced. The main factors that individually or collectively
could lead to
positive rating action are:
- Fiscal consolidation or fiscal reforms that would cause the
general government
debt burden to fall more rapidly than expected
- An improved business environment resulting from implemented
reforms and
structurally lower inflation levels, which would support higher
investment and
real GDP growth
The main factors that individually or collectively could lead to
negative rating
action are:
- Deviation from the fiscal consolidation path, leading to
persistence of the
high public debt burden, or greater-than-expected deterioration
in the banking
sector's asset quality that would prompt large-scale financial
support from the
sovereign
- Loose macroeconomic policy settings that cause a return of
persistently high
inflation levels and a widening current account deficit, which
would increase
the risk of external funding stress
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- The global economy evolves broadly in line with the
projections in Fitch's
Global Economic Outlook, and the eventual rise in U.S. interest
rates does not
prompt a general crisis in emerging markets
- Economic activity will not be seriously disrupted by
materialising political
risk, for instance related to social unrest, separatist
movements, terrorism or
insurgent groups like the Naxalites
