(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, April 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Russia-based JSC CB Kedr's
Viability Rating (VR) to 'f' from 'b-' and removed it from RWN.
The bank's other
ratings, including its Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs)
of 'B-''/Rating
Watch Negative (RWN), were unaffected by this action.
At the same time, Fitch has withdrawn Kedr's ratings as the bank
has chosen to
stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will
no longer have
sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly,
Fitch will no
longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Kedr.
Fitch placed Kedr's ratings on RWN on 3 December 2014. The
rating action
reflected the risk that some of the bank's creditors may suffer
losses and/or
temporary loss of access to funds as a result of the
rehabilitation measures
initiated by the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) with respect to
the group of banks
headed by Bank Rost, including Kedr.
On 10 December 2014, CBR and the state Deposit Insurance Agency
(DIA) chose B&N
Bank as the new controlling shareholder for the group. On 17
December 2014, B&N
Bank acquired a controlling stake in Kedr. However, Kedr was
managed by DIA
until 25 March 2015, when new managers were appointed by B&N
Bank to Kedr's
board and its management team.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The downgrade of the VR to 'f' reflects Fitch's view that the
bank has failed,
after its weak capital position led to regulatory forbearance.
At end-February
2015, Kedr's total and core tier one regulatory capital ratios
were 2.4% and
2.3%, respectively, significantly below the required minimums of
10% and 5%.
B&N Bank has informed Fitch that Kedr's capital will likely be
replenished by
end-1H15 as a result of the disposal of most problem and
non-core assets.
Management estimates that this could result in Kedr's total
capital ratio
increasing to 14%.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND NATIONAL RATING, SUPPORT RATING
AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
Fitch has withdrawn Kedr's other ratings without resolving the
Rating Watch or
affirmation due to insufficient information to assess the other
aspects of the
bank's current and future credit profile besides capitalisation.
Fitch believes
it is likely that Kedr's credit profile will become more aligned
with that of
B&N Bank, which it does not rate.
Kedr has continued to service its obligations following the
initiation of
rehabilitation measures and has not defaulted. Kedr faced
sizable deposit
outflows in December 2014, but these were offset by a RUB3.9bn
loan from B&N
Bank, using funds provided by DIA.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'B-' on RWN;
withdrawn
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'B' on RWN; withdrawn
National Long-term Rating: 'BB-(rus)' on RWN; withdrawn
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'f' from 'b-'; off RWN;
withdrawn
Support Rating: '5'; withdrawn
Support Rating Floor: 'No Floor'; withdrawn
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roman Kornev
Director
+7 495 956 7016
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Ruslan Bulatov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9982
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Bank Rating Criteria' dated 20
March 2015 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.