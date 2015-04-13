(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, April 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Chinese
banks' 2014
results indicate their earnings remain under pressure and the
agency does not
expect meaningful improvement in the current year. The banks'
earnings will be
challenged by deteriorating asset quality and net interest
margins (NIM) that in
2015 will further feel the effects of stiff competition for
deposits and
on-going deregulation of deposit rates - the latter being
especially true for
mid-tier banks.
For Fitch-rated Chinese banks that have reported results for
2014, their revenue
grew by 13.1%, but net profit only rose by 7.2% due to higher
loan provisioning.
State banks reported stable, if not slightly higher, NIMs,
reflecting efforts to
shift towards loans with higher yield, such as micro and
small-business loans,
and lower-cost funding sources like core deposits. In contrast,
the mid-tier
banks' NIMs were under pressure, which they tried to offset by
expanding
non-interest income.
Fitch estimates the rated banks' new NPL formation rate
accelerated to 0.85% in
2014 from 0.42% a year earlier, as they continued to expand
loans and assets. In
2014, loans increased 11.4% and assets expanded 10.6% on average
across Fitch's
rated portfolio, with mid-tier banks speeding ahead with asset
growth of 16.6%,
compared with the state banks' 9.0%. Fitch views the system's
pace of credit
growth as unsustainable, with the banks already being highly
leveraged by
emerging market standards.
With slower economic growth, all Chinese banks reported further
increases in
NPLs, special mention loans and overdue loans in 2014, even as
more bad loans
were written off and/or disposed. The reported system NPL ratio
was 1.25% at
end-2014 (up from 1.0% at end-2013) while the provision coverage
ratio was 232%.
However, most mid-tier banks reported NPL ratios of 1.02%-1.3%
and provision
coverage ratios around 180%-200%. The Viability Ratings on
Chinese banks range
between 'bb' and 'b', reflecting, among other things, Fitch's
expectation that
slower economic growth could weaken borrowers' repayment ability
and drive
further deterioration in asset quality, the pressure on banks
from high
leverage, and their potential exposure to liquidity events.
Fitch believes the health of credit quality remains overstated
across the
banking system. Banks with lower provision coverage will face
greater pressure
to dispose their NPLs in 2015 in order to meet the requirement
to maintain a
minimum 150% provision coverage ratio.
Although banks have been shoring up capital, their capital
positions are
unlikely to improve meaningfully as long as their loans and
assets keep
expanding at the current pace. Banks that adopted revised
capital calculations
raised their core tier 1 capital ratios by 92-154bps, except
Agricultural Bank
of China, whose core tier 1 capital ratio fell by 16bp. The
mid-tier banks' core
tier 1 remained largely unchanged. The banks' tier 1 and total
capital ratios
were also lifted by the issuance of Basel III-compliant
securities during 2014,
while the state banks reduced their dividend payout ratios and
China CITIC Bank
suspended the distribution of final dividends to replenish
capital.
For the banks that disclosed information on wealth management
products (WMPs),
outstanding WMPs at the end-2014 increased by 41% on average,
with the amount of
WMPs issued during 2014 up 35%. The majority of the WMPs have
tenors shorter
than one year. While most WMPs are non-principal guaranteed by
the banks, Fitch
believes banks may assume some losses in the event a WMP
defaults or provide
funding to the entities that bail out the WMPs that are in
danger of default.
