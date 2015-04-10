(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, April 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Ratings on Azure Orbit II International Finance Limited's (Azure Orbit II) USD1bn medium-term note (MTN) programme and USD500m note issue at 'A'. The notes are due in April 2019. KEY RATING DRIVERS - MTN Programme Guaranteed notes issued under the MTN programme represent direct, general, unconditional and unsecured obligations of Bank of Communications Co., Ltd (BOCOM; A/Stable) by virtue of the deed of guarantee given by the bank's Macau Branch in favour of Azure Orbit II's MTN programme. Such obligations rank pari passu with all other present and future unsecured obligations of the Macau Branch. The affirmation of the programme's rating reflects the ratings expected to be assigned to senior notes issued under the programme, and is in line with BOCOM's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A'. BOCOM's IDR is in turn based on an extremely high probability of support, if required, from the Chinese government (A+/Stable). Azure Orbit II is an offshore special purpose vehicle managed by Bank of Communications Financial Leasing Co., Ltd (BOCOM Leasing; A/Stable), a wholly owned subsidiary of BOCOM. BOCOM Leasing is strongly integrated with BOCOM and is a key subsidiary providing financial leasing services for the bank's customers. Fitch views the Macau Branch as part of the same legal entity and plays an important role in developing the bank's overseas businesses. KEY RATING DRIVERS - Senior Notes The notes were issued under Azure Orbit II's MTN programme. The notes represent senior obligations of BOCOM, and are affirmed in line with BOCOM's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A'. Furthermore, the notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by the Macau Branch. RATING SENSITIVITIES - MTN Programme, Senior Notes Any changes to ratings on the programme and the notes issued under the programme will be directly correlated to changes in BOCOM's IDR, which in turn will reflect any shift in the perceived propensity or ability of China's government to support BOCOM in a full and timely manner. Should the deed of guarantee given by Macau Branch no longer be effective, then the rating on the programme could be downgraded. Contact: Primary Analyst Grace Wu Senior Director +852 2263 9919 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Jack Yuan Associate Director +8621 5097 3038 Committee Chairperson Ambreesh Srivastava Senior Director +65 6796 7218 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Global Bank Rating Criteria", dated 20 March 2015 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Bank Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.