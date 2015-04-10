(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, April 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
Long-Term Ratings on Azure Orbit II International Finance
Limited's (Azure Orbit
II) USD1bn medium-term note (MTN) programme and USD500m note
issue at 'A'. The
notes are due in April 2019.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - MTN Programme
Guaranteed notes issued under the MTN programme represent
direct, general,
unconditional and unsecured obligations of Bank of
Communications Co., Ltd
(BOCOM; A/Stable) by virtue of the deed of guarantee given by
the bank's Macau
Branch in favour of Azure Orbit II's MTN programme. Such
obligations rank pari
passu with all other present and future unsecured obligations of
the Macau
Branch. The affirmation of the programme's rating reflects the
ratings expected
to be assigned to senior notes issued under the programme, and
is in line with
BOCOM's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A'. BOCOM's
IDR is in turn
based on an extremely high probability of support, if required,
from the Chinese
government (A+/Stable).
Azure Orbit II is an offshore special purpose vehicle managed by
Bank of
Communications Financial Leasing Co., Ltd (BOCOM Leasing;
A/Stable), a wholly
owned subsidiary of BOCOM. BOCOM Leasing is strongly integrated
with BOCOM and
is a key subsidiary providing financial leasing services for the
bank's
customers. Fitch views the Macau Branch as part of the same
legal entity and
plays an important role in developing the bank's overseas
businesses.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Senior Notes
The notes were issued under Azure Orbit II's MTN programme. The
notes represent
senior obligations of BOCOM, and are affirmed in line with
BOCOM's Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A'. Furthermore, the notes are
unconditionally
and irrevocably guaranteed by the Macau Branch.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - MTN Programme, Senior Notes
Any changes to ratings on the programme and the notes issued
under the programme
will be directly correlated to changes in BOCOM's IDR, which in
turn will
reflect any shift in the perceived propensity or ability of
China's government
to support BOCOM in a full and timely manner. Should the deed of
guarantee given
by Macau Branch no longer be effective, then the rating on the
programme could
be downgraded.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Grace Wu
Senior Director
+852 2263 9919
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Jack Yuan
Associate Director
+8621 5097 3038
Committee Chairperson
Ambreesh Srivastava
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Bank Rating Criteria", dated 20
March 2015 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
