(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, April 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Yapi Kredi
Faktoring A.S.
(YKF) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB' and
Support Rating (SR) at
'2', in line with those of its parent Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S.
(YKB;
BBB/Stable). The Outlook on the ratings is Stable.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SR AND NATIONAL RATING
YKF's ratings are equalised with those of its sole owner, YKB.
This reflects
Fitch's view that it is a core, highly integrated subsidiary of
YKB and that the
parent would have a high propensity to support YKF should it be
required.
Fitch's view of support is driven by YKF's close integration
with YKB. The
company shares its parent's branding, key risk assessment
systems and customers.
YKF board members are mainly drawn from senior executives at
YKB.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SR AND NATIONAL RATING
YKF's ratings are sensitive to changes in the ratings of its
parent YKB; and
changes to Fitch's view of the propensity of YKB to provide
support to the
subsidiary in case of need.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs assigned at 'BBB';
Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs assigned at 'F3'
National Long-term Rating assigned at 'AAA(tur)' Outlook Stable
Support Rating assigned at '2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Aslan Tavitov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7065
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Secondary Analyst
Radu Gheorghiu
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1253
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions
Rating Criteria,
dated 20 March 2015 and National Ratings Scale Criteria, dated
30 October 2013,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.