(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, April 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Long-Term
Foreign Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of four
foreign-owned banks in
Indonesia:
- PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk (CIMB Niaga),
- PT Bank Internasional Indonesia (BII),
- PT Bank OCBC NISP Tbk (OCBC NISP), and
- PT Bank UOB Indonesia (UOBI).
At the same time Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed their
National Ratings. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
'AAA' Long-Term National Ratings denote the highest rating
assigned by Fitch on
its national rating scale for that country. This rating is
assigned to issuers
or obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk
relative to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country.
'AA' National Long-Term Ratings denote expectations of low
default risk relative
to other issuers or obligations in the same country. However,
changes in
circumstances or economic conditions may affect the capacity for
timely
repayment to a greater degree than is the case for financial
commitments denoted
by a higher rated category.
'F1' Short-Term National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity
for timely
payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or
obligations in the
same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the
lowest default risk relative to others in the same country.
Where the liquidity
profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned
rating.
The affirmation of the IDRs and National Long-Term Ratings
reflects strong
parental support and linkage for the four banks. The affirmation
of Viability
Ratings (VRs) on CIMB Niaga, BII and OCBC NISP reflect the
banks' moderate
franchises and broadly stable standalone credit profiles that
are underpinned by
ordinary support from their parents.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, National Ratings and Support Ratings
The IDRs, Support Ratings and National Ratings on the four banks
reflect Fitch's
view that each bank's higher-rated foreign parent has the
ability and high
propensity to provide timely support to its subsidiary, if
needed. The Long-Term
Foreign Currency IDRs are constrained by Indonesia's Country
Ceiling of 'BBB',
while the Long-Term Local Currency IDRs are constrained by a
three-notch uplift
from Indonesia's Long-Term Local Currency IDR of 'BBB-'.
Fitch's view of support is reinforced by the growing strategic
importance of
these Indonesian subsidiaries to the parents' Asia franchises,
the parents'
majority ownership or control and a high level of integration
with their
parents. CIMB Niaga is owned by Malaysia-based CIMB Group
Holdings Bhd and BII
is owned by Malayan Banking Berhard (Maybank; A-/Negative). OCBC
NISP and UOBI
are majority owned by Singapore-based Overseas-Chinese Banking
Corp (OCBC;
AA-/Stable) and United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB; AA-/Stable),
respectively.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Viability Ratings (VR)
The 'bb' VRs of CIMB Niaga and BII reflect their weakening asset
quality and
lower profitability (return on average asset/ROA) compared to
larger peers. The
'bb' VR of OCBC NISP takes into account its better capital
position and asset
quality compared with CIMB Niaga and BII, despite its smaller
franchise.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, National and Support Ratings
Upside potential for the banks' IDRs may result from an upgrade
of the
Indonesian Country Ceiling, but only if the parents' ratings
remain above
Indonesia's Country Ceiling. Support ratings are likely to
remain unchanged
unless there are multiple-notch changes in their parents' IDRs.
There is no
rating upside for the National Ratings as they are already at
the top end of the
scale.
Downward rating pressure may arise from any developments leading
to a weakening
of perceived support from their parents, such as major changes
to ownership or a
significant weakening in their parents' financial ability,
although Fitch
believes this to be a remote prospect in the near to medium
term. Deterioration
in the banks' standalone financial profiles is unlikely to
impact their IDRs and
National Rating unless the factors underpinning support from
their parents also
weaken.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs
Rating upside on the banks' VRs may result if their franchises
grow to be more
comparable to the major Indonesian banks', while they maintain
healthy
risk-adjusted profitability, high core capitalisation,
predominantly low-cost
deposit-funded balance sheets and sound asset quality record.
Rating downside
may result from significant deterioration in asset quality and
capitalisation,
and/or marked weakening in their liquidity profiles,
particularly if the
economic environment were to deteriorate.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Debt Ratings
The ratings of the banks' rupiah-denominated senior bonds and
bond programme are
the same as their National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings in
accordance with
Fitch Ratings Criteria. Any changes in the National Long-Term
and Short-Term
Ratings would affect these issue ratings.
Fitch rates the legacy subordinated debts for CIMB Niaga, BII
and OCBC NISP, and
Basel III-compliant subordinated debts for BII and UOBI. The
legacy subordinated
debts were rated one notch down from the issuer's anchor rating
(National
Long-Term Ratings in case of support-driven Indonesia
subsidiaries) for loss
severity, and an additional one notch down from the issuer's
anchor rating for
non-performance risk, mainly to account for such bonds' deferral
features. Fitch
applies the same notching approach for Basel III-compliant
subordinated debts,
which share the similar deferral features. The notching for
non-performance risk
is only one instead of more common two as the non-performance is
partly
neutralised by potential parental support.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS:
CIMB Niaga
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)', Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah subordinated bonds I and II 2010 affirmed at 'AA(idn)'
Rupiah senior bond programme I 2012 and tranches under the
programme affirmed at
'AAA(idn)'
BII
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)', Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah senior debt programme I/2011 and tranches under the
programme affirmed at
'AAA(idn)'
Rupiah subordinated debt programme I/2011 and tranches under the
programme
affirmed at 'AA(idn)'
Rupiah sharia senior debt programme I/2014 and tranches under
the programme
affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'
Basel III compliant rupiah sharia subordinated debt programme
I/2014 and
tranches under the programme affirmed at 'AA(idn)'
OCBC NISP
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Stable
Long-Term Local Currency IDRs affirmed 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah senior bond programme I/2012 and tranches under the
programme affirmed at
'AAA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah subordinated bond III/2010 affirmed at 'AA(idn)'
UOBI
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Basel III compliant rupiah subordinated bond I/2014 affirmed at
'AA(idn)'
Rupiah senior bond I/2015 affirmed at 'AAA(idn)' and 'F1+(idn)'
Contacts:
Primary Analysts:
Ambreesh Srivastava (International Ratings for CIMB Niaga, BII,
OCBC NISP)
Senior Director
+65 67967218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-5 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Stefanus Yuniardhi (National Ratings for BII, OCBC NISP and
UOBI)
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6809
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Iwan Wisaksana (National Ratings for CIMB Niaga)
Director
+62 21 2988 6807
Secondary Analysts:
Iwan Wisaksana (International Ratings for CIMB Niaga)
Director
+62 21 2988 6807
Stefanus Yuniardhi (International Ratings for BII, OCBC NISP)
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6809
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Bank Rating Criteria", dated 20
March 2015, and
"National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.