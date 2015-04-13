(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, April 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of four foreign-owned banks in Indonesia: - PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk (CIMB Niaga), - PT Bank Internasional Indonesia (BII), - PT Bank OCBC NISP Tbk (OCBC NISP), and - PT Bank UOB Indonesia (UOBI). At the same time Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed their National Ratings. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. 'AAA' Long-Term National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by Fitch on its national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned to issuers or obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative to all other issuers or obligations in the same country. 'AA' National Long-Term Ratings denote expectations of low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in circumstances or economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment to a greater degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a higher rated category. 'F1' Short-Term National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is assigned to the lowest default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the liquidity profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating. The affirmation of the IDRs and National Long-Term Ratings reflects strong parental support and linkage for the four banks. The affirmation of Viability Ratings (VRs) on CIMB Niaga, BII and OCBC NISP reflect the banks' moderate franchises and broadly stable standalone credit profiles that are underpinned by ordinary support from their parents. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, National Ratings and Support Ratings The IDRs, Support Ratings and National Ratings on the four banks reflect Fitch's view that each bank's higher-rated foreign parent has the ability and high propensity to provide timely support to its subsidiary, if needed. The Long-Term Foreign Currency IDRs are constrained by Indonesia's Country Ceiling of 'BBB', while the Long-Term Local Currency IDRs are constrained by a three-notch uplift from Indonesia's Long-Term Local Currency IDR of 'BBB-'. Fitch's view of support is reinforced by the growing strategic importance of these Indonesian subsidiaries to the parents' Asia franchises, the parents' majority ownership or control and a high level of integration with their parents. CIMB Niaga is owned by Malaysia-based CIMB Group Holdings Bhd and BII is owned by Malayan Banking Berhard (Maybank; A-/Negative). OCBC NISP and UOBI are majority owned by Singapore-based Overseas-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC; AA-/Stable) and United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB; AA-/Stable), respectively. KEY RATING DRIVERS - Viability Ratings (VR) The 'bb' VRs of CIMB Niaga and BII reflect their weakening asset quality and lower profitability (return on average asset/ROA) compared to larger peers. The 'bb' VR of OCBC NISP takes into account its better capital position and asset quality compared with CIMB Niaga and BII, despite its smaller franchise. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, National and Support Ratings Upside potential for the banks' IDRs may result from an upgrade of the Indonesian Country Ceiling, but only if the parents' ratings remain above Indonesia's Country Ceiling. Support ratings are likely to remain unchanged unless there are multiple-notch changes in their parents' IDRs. There is no rating upside for the National Ratings as they are already at the top end of the scale. Downward rating pressure may arise from any developments leading to a weakening of perceived support from their parents, such as major changes to ownership or a significant weakening in their parents' financial ability, although Fitch believes this to be a remote prospect in the near to medium term. Deterioration in the banks' standalone financial profiles is unlikely to impact their IDRs and National Rating unless the factors underpinning support from their parents also weaken. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs Rating upside on the banks' VRs may result if their franchises grow to be more comparable to the major Indonesian banks', while they maintain healthy risk-adjusted profitability, high core capitalisation, predominantly low-cost deposit-funded balance sheets and sound asset quality record. Rating downside may result from significant deterioration in asset quality and capitalisation, and/or marked weakening in their liquidity profiles, particularly if the economic environment were to deteriorate. RATING SENSITIVITIES - Debt Ratings The ratings of the banks' rupiah-denominated senior bonds and bond programme are the same as their National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings in accordance with Fitch Ratings Criteria. Any changes in the National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings would affect these issue ratings. Fitch rates the legacy subordinated debts for CIMB Niaga, BII and OCBC NISP, and Basel III-compliant subordinated debts for BII and UOBI. The legacy subordinated debts were rated one notch down from the issuer's anchor rating (National Long-Term Ratings in case of support-driven Indonesia subsidiaries) for loss severity, and an additional one notch down from the issuer's anchor rating for non-performance risk, mainly to account for such bonds' deferral features. Fitch applies the same notching approach for Basel III-compliant subordinated debts, which share the similar deferral features. The notching for non-performance risk is only one instead of more common two as the non-performance is partly neutralised by potential parental support. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS: CIMB Niaga Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb' Support Rating affirmed at '2' National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)', Outlook Stable National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)' Rupiah subordinated bonds I and II 2010 affirmed at 'AA(idn)' Rupiah senior bond programme I 2012 and tranches under the programme affirmed at 'AAA(idn)' BII Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb' Support Rating affirmed at '2' National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)', Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)' Rupiah senior debt programme I/2011 and tranches under the programme affirmed at 'AAA(idn)' Rupiah subordinated debt programme I/2011 and tranches under the programme affirmed at 'AA(idn)' Rupiah sharia senior debt programme I/2014 and tranches under the programme affirmed at 'AAA(idn)' Basel III compliant rupiah sharia subordinated debt programme I/2014 and tranches under the programme affirmed at 'AA(idn)' OCBC NISP Long-Term Foreign Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Long-Term Local Currency IDRs affirmed 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb' Support Rating affirmed at '2' National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)' Rupiah senior bond programme I/2012 and tranches under the programme affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)' Rupiah subordinated bond III/2010 affirmed at 'AA(idn)' UOBI National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)' Basel III compliant rupiah subordinated bond I/2014 affirmed at 'AA(idn)' Rupiah senior bond I/2015 affirmed at 'AAA(idn)' and 'F1+(idn)' Contacts: Primary Analysts: Ambreesh Srivastava (International Ratings for CIMB Niaga, BII, OCBC NISP) Senior Director +65 67967218 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-5 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Stefanus Yuniardhi (National Ratings for BII, OCBC NISP and UOBI) Associate Director +62 21 2988 6809 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Contacts: Primary Analysts: Ambreesh Srivastava (International Ratings for CIMB Niaga, BII, OCBC NISP) Senior Director +65 67967218 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-5 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Stefanus Yuniardhi (National Ratings for BII, OCBC NISP and UOBI) Associate Director +62 21 2988 6809 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta, Indonesia 12940 Iwan Wisaksana (National Ratings for CIMB Niaga) Director +62 21 2988 6807 Secondary Analysts: Iwan Wisaksana (International Ratings for CIMB Niaga) Director +62 21 2988 6807 Stefanus Yuniardhi (International Ratings for BII, OCBC NISP) Associate Director +62 21 2988 6809 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 