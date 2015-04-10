(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, April 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Poland-based
Bank Ochrony Srodowiska's (BOS) Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BBB',
its National Long-Term Rating at 'A(pol)', its Support Rating
(SR) at '2' and
Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'BBB'. The bank's Viability Rating
(VR) was
affirmed at 'bb'. The Outlook is Negative.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SR and SRF
BOS's IDRs, National Ratings, SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view of
a currently
high probability of support from the Polish sovereign
(A-/Stable) in case of
need. This view reflects the state's indirect majority
shareholding in the bank,
BOS's important role in financing the country's environmental
protection
projects and potential reputational damage for the state should
the bank
default. At the same time, the ratings also take into
consideration BOS's
limited systemic importance, the absence of any direct state
participation in
the bank's capital, and its rather narrow policy role.
The Polish sovereign controls BOS through the state-owned
National Fund for
Environment Protection and Water Management (the fund), which
had a 56.6% stake
in the bank at end-2014. The fund considers BOS a strategic
investment and
cannot reduce its shareholding in the bank without government
approval.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SR and SRF
The Negative Outlook reflects the high likelihood that BOS's
state
support-driven ratings will be downgraded by end-1H15. This is
based on further
progress being made in implementing the legislative and
practical aspects of
enabling effective bank resolution frameworks, which is likely
to reduce
implicit sovereign support for banks in the EU. This is likely
to occur through
national implementation of the provisions of the Bank Recovery
and Resolution
Directive (BRRD).
Fitch expects BOS's Long-term IDR and the senior debt issued by
BOS Finance AB
to be downgraded to the 'BB' category (and the National
Long-term and senior
debt ratings to the 'BBB'(pol) category) following the likely
downward revision
of BOS's SRF.
Fitch could still continue to factor in some form of state
sponsorship into the
bank's ratings; however, this will depend on the agency's view
of the
constraints to state support imposed by Poland's implementation
of BRRD and by
EU State Aid rules. If Fitch concludes that the combination of
BRRD and State
Aid rules do not constitute a severe constraint and there is a
moderate
probability of sovereign support flowing through to BOS, the SR
is likely to be
downgraded to '3' and the SRF revised lower to the 'BB'
category. However, if we
conclude that potential support would be heavily constrained,
the SR and the SRF
would likely be downgraded and revised to lower levels,
reflecting a limited
probability of support or less. In that case, the Long-term IDR
would be driven
by the VR, and so is likely still to remain in the 'BB' category
(at 'BB', given
the bank's current VR of 'bb').
BOS's SRF, and hence currently its IDRs, could also be revised
lower and
downgraded, respectively, if the fund's stake falls below 50% -
which Fitch
considers unlikely - or if timely support is not made available
to BOS if
required.
KEY RATING DRIVERS -SUBORDINATED DEBT
BOS's VR is the anchor rating for the bank's subordinated debt,
as we believe
that sovereign support, while possible, cannot be sufficiently
relied upon to
flow through to subordinated debt securities. The rating of
BOS's subordinated
debt is notched down once from the bank's VR for loss severity
and mapped to the
Polish national scale.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT
The ratings of BOS's subordinated instruments are primarily
sensitive to changes
in BOS's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR
BOS's VR of 'bb' is driven by its weak market franchise and
acceptable, albeit
weakening, asset quality. It also reflects the bank's only
adequate
capitalisation - in view of considerable single-name loan
concentrations and low
reserve coverage of impaired loans - and weak profitability.
Fitch has also
considered the bank's significant reliance on fairly
price-sensitive retail term
and corporate customer deposits and wholesale debt markets.
At the same time, the bank's VR is underpinned by its sound
liquidity position
and rather moderate overall risk appetite - as evidenced by
moderate loan growth
and material concentration in the low-risk public finance
sector.
BOS's impaired loans ratio increased to 8.2% at end-2014, from
6.7% at end-2013,
driven by the Asset Quality Review conducted by the Polish FSA
in 2H14 and the
bank's stricter classification of restructured exposures.
However, BOS takes a
conservative approach to impaired loan reporting. The bank
reports all exposures
showing evidence of impairment as impaired, whereas the industry
standard is to
account only for loans with identified actual impairment. Using
the industry
standard approach, BOS's impaired loans ratio would have been
7.1% (2013: 5.5%).
Loans overdue by more than 90 days are significantly below
impaired loans at
4.1% of total gross loans, after an only modest increase in
2014.
Single-name loan book concentrations have been fuelled by BOS's
wind farm
project financing, which is part of a "green" loan portfolio
(26.5% of total
gross loans at end-2014). Credit risks related to this form of
financing are
amplified by regulatory risks as wind farms rely on state
subsidies. The bank's
total credit exposure to wind farm developers amounts to around
PLN1.4bn
(including PLN0.6bn off-balance sheet), which equals a
significant 103% of
end-2014 Fitch core capital (FCC).
BOS has moderate exposure to Swiss franc residential mortgages
(10% of total
gross loans at end-2014). The portfolio is vulnerable to a sharp
and prolonged
weakening of the Polish zloty, an increase in the market
reference rate (CHF
LIBOR) and higher unemployment. At present, we do not expect
immediate pressure
on asset quality due to the rapid Polish zloty depreciation
against the Swiss
franc in mid-January 2015, as the impact on monthly instalments
has been largely
absorbed by a negative LIBOR and reduced FX bid-ask spread
charged by the bank.
However, the weaker zloty is a drag on collateralisation and
inflates the
already high loan-to-value levels, and consequently it could
result in somewhat
higher impairment charges due to weaker recovery expectations.
Fitch considers BOS's capitalisation as only adequate in view of
its substantial
unreserved impaired loans (equal to 53% of FCC at end-2014),
single-name loan
book concentrations and modest internal capital generation. The
bank's
regulatory capital adequacy ratios must be viewed against a high
100% risk
weight applied to foreign currency residential mortgages
required by the Polish
FSA. Fitch believes that BOS's majority shareholder is committed
to maintaining
the bank's capital adequacy ratio (CAR) above 12% of total risk
weighted assets.
BOS's weak profitability reflects its limited franchise and
small overall size,
which have weighed on its funding costs and operational
efficiency, and the
bank's historical focus on low-yield loans to the public sector.
In Fitch's view
the bank's efforts to increase the share of retail deposits and
refinance its
eurobonds may further increase the overall cost of funding.
BOS's brokerage
house subsidiary, DOM Maklerski BOS S.A., contributed a material
32% to the
bank's consolidated net profit in 2014 (2013: 17%).
At end-2014, the majority (70%) of the bank's funding came from
customer
deposits, with an increased 55% of these coming from private
individuals. A high
70% of total deposits were term accounts, which tend to be less
stable. The
corporate deposit base is fairly concentrated. However, BOS has
accumulated
sizeable liquidity buffers, which can absorb even significant
deposit
fluctuations. During 2014 and 1Q15 the bank faced a
long-expected withdrawal of
funds by public finance entities (around PLN0.6bn, or 3% of
end-2013 total
liabilities) and by the Polish Power Exchange (PLN1bn; 6%).
Nevertheless, at
end-2014, BOS's pool of highly liquid assets totalled PLN3.8bn,
which covered
21% of total liabilities.
BOS sources a material 14% of total funding from senior debt
securities issued.
The bank faces a substantial maturing eurobond (PLN1bn
equivalent, or 6% of
total funding) in May 2016, which it aims to refinance in 2015
and 2016.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Risks on the bank's VR are tilted to the downside. Pressure on
BOS's
capitalisation from continued loan quality deterioration and
rising single-name
concentrations would likely result in a downgrade of BOS's VR.
Any significant
pressure on the bank's funding costs, further undermining
profitability, could
also lead to a downgrade. Upside potential for the VR is limited
due to BOS's
weak franchise and considerable credit risk concentrations.
BOS is a small universal bank in Poland with a strong
environmental focus. At
end-2014, it represented 1.2% of the sector's total loans and
retail deposits.
The bank has been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since
1997.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'A(pol)', Outlook
Negative
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1(pol)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB'
PLN2bn senior unsecured bond programme: affirmed at 'A(pol)'
PLN2bn senior unsecured bond programme: affirmed at 'F1(pol)'
PLN83m subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-(pol)'
EUR250m long-term senior unsecured eurobonds issued by BOS
Finance AB: affirmed
at 'BBB'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michal Bryks, ACCA
Director
+48 22 338 6293
Fitch Polska S.A.
Krolewska 16,
00-103 Warsaw
Secondary Analyst
Agata Gryglewicz
Associate Director
+48 22 330 6970
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska, Warsaw,
Tel: +48 22 338 62
81, Email: malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com.
