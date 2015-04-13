(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Friends Life
Holdings plc's
(FLH) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' and its main
operating
company, Friends Life Limited's (FLL) Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) rating at
'A+' and removed them from Rating Watch Positive (RWP). This
follows the
completion of the acquisition of the Friends Life group by Aviva
Plc. The
Outlooks are Positive.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
We view the Friends Life group as "Core" to Aviva under our
insurance rating
methodology, and now rate FLH and FLL accordingly based on the
post-acquisition
credit profile of Aviva. The "Core" status of the Friends Life
group reflects
Aviva's plans to integrate the businesses, including an intended
Part VII
transfer of FLL business into Aviva UK Life and Pensions Limited
to create a
single legal entity in due course. The "Core" status also
reflects the
materiality of the Friends Life group to Aviva, with the former
representing
around 28% of the combined group's total assets.
The new combined group is the largest UK insurance group by
assets (around
GBP390bn), with significant business diversification between
life and non-life
insurance, by life product mix, and also geographically, with
significant
businesses in several European markets and Canada.
The combined group has very strong capitalisation, moderate
profitability and
financial leverage, but weak fixed-charge coverage. We expect
profitability and
fixed-charge coverage to improve as Aviva continues with its
existing business
improvement initiatives and also starts to achieve synergies and
efficiencies
from the integration of the Friends Life business and
operations.
We consider the combined management team to have appropriate
experience to
deliver on planned cost savings, synergies and efficiencies.
Aviva's management
has already achieved significant improvements in the performance
of Aviva since
implementing a plan of cost cutting, debt reduction and business
refocus, and
the Friends Life group has significant experience in the
integration of UK life
companies.
Fitch expects the management team to deliver on and, ultimately,
exceed their
plans, leading to improved profitability and fixed-charge
coverage and taking
the combined group's operating profile towards the 'AA-' IFS
rating level.
Nevertheless, we believe there is inevitably some execution risk
associated with
the integration of the Friends Life group into Aviva.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Friends Life's ratings could be upgraded if there is evidence of
a material and
sustainable increase in the profitability and fixed-charge
coverage of the
enlarged Aviva group, as it continues with its business
improvement initiatives
and the integration of the Friends Life group.
The rating actions are as follows:
Friends Life Holdings plc: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; off
RWP, Outlook
Positive
Friends Life Limited: IFS affirmed at 'A+', off RWP, Outlook
Positive
Subordinated debt of FLH, guaranteed by FLL:
XS0181161380: affirmed at 'BBB+', off RWP
XS0222395468: affirmed at 'BBB+', off RWP
XS0430178961: affirmed at 'A-', off RWP
S0620022128: affirmed at 'BBB+', off RWP
XS0851688860: affirmed at 'BBB+', off RWP
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Clara Hughes
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1249
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4
September 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
