(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/MILAN/LONDON, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
Russian
Yaroslavl Region's Outlook to Negative from Stable and affirmed
its Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'BB', National
Long-term rating at 'AA-(rus)' and Short-term foreign currency
IDR at 'B'.
Yaroslavl Region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds
have been
affirmed at 'BB' and 'AA-(rus)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook to Negative reflects the region's
continuously large
budget deficit before debt and its inability to restore positive
current balance
in the medium-term.
The Outlook revision reflects the following rating drivers and
their relative
weights:
HIGH
Fitch expects the current balance will not return to positive
territory in
2015-2017, despite possible improvement of the operating balance
to 3%-4% of
operating revenue in the medium-term (2014: 0.6%). Increased
interest rates on
the national capital market will continue to put pressure on the
region's
funding costs, which rose 1.4x in 2014. This led to further
deterioration of the
current balance to a negative 3.3% of current revenue in 2014,
from a negative
1.7% in 2013.
The budget deficit before debt variation remained high at 12.5%
of total revenue
in 2014. In Fitch's view the region will be able to narrow the
budget deficit
before debt to 8% of total revenue in 2015 and further to 6%-7%
in 2016-2017.
This will be supported by moderate revenue growth, strict
control over operating
expenditure and cutbacks in capital expenditure. The region aims
to complete
on-going projects with no plans for new ones. As a result Fitch
expects the
region's capex as a proportion of total spending will average 9%
annually in
2015-2017, down from 15% in 2012-2014.
MEDIUM
Fitch expects the region's direct risk will continue to increase
gradually to
reach close to 70% of current revenue by end-2017. In 2014
direct risk stood at
RUB28.6bn, which corresponded to 56% of current revenue (2013:
47.2%).
The region remains under refinancing pressure over the
medium-term. Most of the
repayments are concentrated in 2015-2017, when the region has to
refinance 85%
of total direct risk. As of 1 April 2015 the region had to repay
RUB9.1bn of
debt until the end of the year (31% of total direct risk), of
which RUB7.5bn are
short-term bank loans.
Positively, part of the debt will be refinanced by RUB5.1bn of
subsidised
federal budget loans, which the region will receive in 2Q15. The
budget loans
have a three-year maturity and 0.1% interest rate, which will
help the region to
save on interest payments over the medium-term. Another
mitigating factor is the
availability of short-term subsidised loans from the federal
treasury for
intra-year liquidity replenishment, which the region actively
uses.
The remaining part of the debt due in 2015 and the budget
deficit will likely be
covered by new bank loans. The region plans to undertake the
loans in 2H15 on
the expectation that market interest rates will be lower.
Yaroslavl can also
place the remaining RUB2bn of its 2014 bond that was not fully
issued last year.
The region's ratings also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
Yaroslavl possesses a well-developed industrialised economy with
wealth metrics
that are in line with the national median. The economy mostly
relies on various
sectors of the processing industry, which provides a diversified
tax base. In
2014 the regional economy grew 1.3% yoy, outpacing weak national
growth of 0.6%.
The administration forecasts Yaroslavl's economy will grow by a
moderate 1%-2%
per year in 2015-2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Inability to restore the current balance to positive territory
or an increase in
direct risk to above 80% of current revenue in the medium-term,
driven by
short-term debt, could lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Victoria Semerkhanova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 65
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14 August 2012
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria', dated 23 April 2014
dated 23 April
2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Yaroslavl Region - Rating Action Report
Rating Action
Report
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
(Outside the United
States) â€“ Effective Apr. 19, 2011 to Mar. 5, 2012
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
