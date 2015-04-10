(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 10 (Fitch) In the latest edition of Inside
Credit, Fitch Ratings
says the outlook for EMEA corporate cash generation is brighter
but still
cautious. Despite the gradual economic recovery in Europe, macro
risks remain
weighted to the downside and even a slight delay in the expected
upturn could
hit already-stretched corporates hard.
'A sharp increase in capital investment is probably off the
table this year.
Among the largest corporates, management teams will continue to
use M&A as their
weapon of choice to boost revenues in the face of weak demand,'
says Roelof
Steenekamp, Senior Director.
Fitch says the strongest cash generation will be seen in the
industrials sector,
followed by consumer, healthcare and telecoms companies.
Other topics covered in this week's edition of Inside Credit
include:
--Shell-BG deal could spark M&A wave
--Greek bad bank potentially positive, likely insufficient
--Liquidity alternatives benefit Bahrain, UAE Islamic Banks
--Special servicing volume drops to five-year low for U.S. CMBS
--Asian banks gain on European, U.S. counterparts in Thailand
--Turkish banks still vulnerable to investor sentiment
--Despite tough winter, U.S. transportation growth will continue
to trend upward
--Impact on local and regional government ratings of sovereign
caps and floors
--Why is this time different for private equity?
--Video: Latin American corporate overview.
'Inside Credit' is a weekly snapshot of Fitch Ratings'
noteworthy content,
selected from all sectors and regions. To receive the weekly
edition,
distributed every Friday at 8am ET, please sign up here:
here
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
