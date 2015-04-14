(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a new
Dashboard Report
that discusses pricing trends, market dynamics and key drivers
of recent results
in the U.S. directors and officers (D&O) liability insurance
market.
D&O is a relatively concentrated insurance market segment, with
the 10 largest
U.S. writers accounting for nearly 70%, or $4.5 billion in
direct written
premiums.
D&O insurance results for the industry were largely stable in
2014 with a slight
decrease in the direct loss ratio to 49.3% from 49.8% in the
prior year.
Contributing to the stable loss ratio is a continuation of
declining claims and
claims costs.
Heightened competition in public company D&O is leading to
weaker pricing
particularly in excess cover layers. Private entity D&O is still
experiencing
overall rate increases due to past loss experience.
Favorable loss reserve development trends continue. Statutory
data for the Other
Liability - Claims Made (OLCM) business segment is a useful
proxy for the D&O
insurance segment. OLCM loss reserves developed favorably in
each of the last
five years.
The 'Directors and Officers Liability Insurance Dashboard' is
available on
Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the
link.
