CHICAGO, April 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Merck &
Co.'s (Merck)
long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) by one notch to 'A' and
revised the Rating
Outlook to Stable from Negative. In addition, the company's
short-term IDR has
been affirmed at 'F1'.
Merck had $21.7 billion in outstanding debt at Dec. 31, 2014. A
full list of
Fitch's ratings actions follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Fitch expects MRK's leverage (total debt/EBITDA) to remain
above 1.7x for the
next several years, a level consistent with an 'A' rating given
the company's
scale and strong industry position.
--Fitch believes Merck will pursue targeted acquisitions as
opposed to large
transformative ones. An improving pipeline and narrowing
strategic focus reduces
the need to do big deals, as evidenced by the recent acquisition
of Cubicin
Pharmaceuticals (Cubist).
--Fitch expects Merck will continue to favor share repurchases
over
deleveraging, with the possibility of further debt-funded stock
buybacks being
an overhang on the credit profile. The company has roughly $11.7
billion
remaining on its existing repurchase authorizations as of March
24, 2015.
--Sales at risk to patent expiries through 2017 are roughly 23%
of 2014
revenues. About one-quarter of those sales are generated by
biologics, which
tend have significantly less market share erosion upon patent
expiration than do
traditional small-molecule drugs.
--Merck continues to make progress in building its late-stage
pipeline, with
approximately 17 new molecular entities (NMEs) in phase 3
development or
registration.
--Januvia/Janumet, Merck's largest prescription drug franchise,
continued to
post low single-digit growth during 2014, despite ongoing
competitive headwinds
in the diabetes treatment market.
--Fitch forecasts that Merck will generate $3.7 billion-$3.8
billion in free
cash flow (FCF)/(cash flow from operations minus capital
expenditures minus
dividends) during 2015 as improving margins offset soft revenue.
Aggressive Capital Deployment Drives Downgrade: Fitch believes
that Merck's
operating outlook is favorable. This includes an improving drug
development
pipeline, recently good results in securing FDA approvals for
new therapeutic
products, and a manageable percentage of sales at risk to
near-term patent
expiration.
Higher leverage (total debt-to-EBITDA of 1.8x pro forma for the
Cubist
acquisition versus 1x in 2011) is partly the result of the
effects of the U.S.
branded-drug patent cliff on the company's top line and EBITDA
in 2012-2013.
However, the company has not prioritized deleveraging as the
business profile
has recovered, instead choosing to be aggressive in returning
cash to
shareholders.
Cubist Acquistion Expands Presence in Hospital Setting: Merck's
January 2015
$8.4 billion acquisition of Cubist plus roughly $1.1 billion in
net debt expands
its presence in the anti-infective market, particularly in the
hospital setting.
The transaction also adds two of Cubist's pipeline products,
bevenopran
(opioid-induced constipation) and surotomycin (clostridium
difficile), to
Merck's drug development efforts. The acquisition was largely
funded with $8
billion in new debt, which Merck issued in February 2015.
The Cubist acquisition is an example of the types of targeted
acquisitions that
Fitch believes Merck will continue to pursue. A large,
transformational type of
transaction is relatively less likely given the company's
favorable operating
outlook.
Diabetes Franchise Growth Continues: Combined sales of Januvia
and Janumet
continued to grow during 2014 by roughly 3% year-over-year.
Favorable clinical
data, a growing number of diabetic patients, and investment in
the franchise has
helped to support the underlying growth in sales. The positive
trend has
occurred despite increasing competition from other recently
introduced branded
pharmaceuticals within the diabetes market.
Patent Exposure Manageable: The company faces a significant
number of patent
expiries during the next two years, but Fitch views the risk as
manageable as
roughly only 23% of total firm sales are at risk. In addition,
Remicade, which
accounts for about 5.6% of total firm sales, is a biologic that
will probably
experience less rapid sales losses to generic competition
compared to
traditional small-molecule pharmaceuticals.
Expanding Late-Stage Pipeline: Fitch expects Merck to continue
to build its
late-stage pipeline with NMEs to treat cancers, bacterial and
viral infections,
diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, central nervous afflictions,
osteoporosis
and allergies.
While most of these projects are internally developed, Merck has
partnered with
other innovator firms to take advantage of technological
advancements that were
discovered and cultivated externally. The landscape for drug
development is
expanding, particularly as more is learned about how genetics
influence the
development, prevention and treatment of disease. As such, Fitch
believes that
it is a responsibility, and strategically advantageous, for
firms to look
externally as well as internally regarding new drug development.
Share Repurchases to Continue: Fitch forecasts continued
shareholder-friendly
actions during the near term, some of which may be funded by
debt. Merck has
occasionally funded its share repurchases with debt. During
2014, the company
purchased a net $6.1 billion of its common stock, compared to
$5.3 billion
during the prior LTM period.
On March 24, 2015, Merck announced its board authorized an
additional $10
billion share repurchase program and stated that it had $1.7
billion remaining
on a May 2013 program.
Positive FCF Expected: Fitch forecasts that Merck will continue
to generate $3.7
billion-$3.8 billion in FCF (cash flow from operations of $10.3
billion minus
capital expenditures of $1.2 billion minus dividends of $5.4
billion) during
2015. Improving margins driven by sales mix and strong cost
control efforts
should more than offset expected soft top-line growth.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Merck
include:
-- Declining revenue, driven by weak utilization in developed
markets, the
divestiture of the consumer business and foreign exchange
headwinds. Somewhat
offsetting the decline are relatively stronger demand in
emerging markets, a
moderating patent cliff and incremental revenue from pipeline
commercialization.
--Margin improvement driven by a focus on costs and an improving
sales mix
benefiting from the divestiture of the lower margin consumer
health business.
--Annual FCF (cash flow from operations minus capital
expenditures minus
dividends) of $3.7 billion to $3.8 billion during 2015.
--Targeted acquisitions with no strategic, transformative
transactions.
--Continued significant capital deployment to share repurchases.
--Leverage to range between 1.8x-2x during the next two years
driven by an
additional $8 billion in debt issued in February 2015 to fund
the Cubist
acquisition.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch expects Merck to maintain adequate liquidity through
strong FCF generation
and ample access to the credit markets. FCF for the LTM ending
Dec. 31, 2014 was
$1.3 billion. At the end of the period, Merck had approximately
$15.7 billion in
cash/short-term investments (U.S.: 10%-20% of total
balances/OUS: 80%-90% of
total balances) and full availability on its $6 billion
revolver, maturing in
August 2019.
At Dec. 31, 2014, Merck had roughly $21.7 billion in debt
outstanding, although
the company issued an additional $8 billion in debt in February
2015. After the
issuance the company had roughly $30.5 billion in debt
outstanding, with $2.7
billion maturing in 2015, $2.4 billion in 2016, $0.3 billion in
2017 and $3
billion in 2018. Fitch expects near- to mid-term maturities will
be satisfied
primarily through refinancing in the public debt markets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include the following:
--Improving operations including new product development that
support long-term
positive revenue growth and margin stability/increases;
--An operational profile that would consitently generate
significantly positive
FCF;
--Cash deployment strategy that maintains gross debt leverage
below 1.7x,
including managing through operational stress such as patent
expiries.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include the following:
--Material and lasting deterioration in operations and FCF,
possibly driven by
patent expiries not being offset by new product development;
--Leveraging acquisitions without the prospect of timely
debt/leverage
reduction;
--Persistent leverage above 2.2x.
RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has downgraded Merck's ratings as follows:
--Long-term IDR to 'A' from 'A+';
--Senior unsecured debt rating to 'A' from 'A+';
--Bank loan rating to 'A' from 'A+'.
Fitch has also affirmed Merck's short-term ratings as follows:
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper rating at 'F1'.
The Rating Outlook on the long-term ratings is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bob Kirby, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3147
Fitch Ratings, Inc., 70 West Madison Street, Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Gregory Dickerson
Director
+1-212-908-0220
Committee Chairperson
Megan Neuburger
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0515
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
