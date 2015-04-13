(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the United
States'
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'AAA'.
Fitch has also affirmed the issue ratings on the United States'
senior unsecured
foreign and local currency bonds at 'AAA'. The Rating Outlooks
on the Long-term
IDRs are Stable. Fitch affirms the Country Ceiling at 'AAA' and
the Short-term
foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The U.S.'s 'AAA' rating is underpinned by the sovereign's
unparalleled financing
flexibility as the issuer of the world's pre-eminent reserve
currency and
benchmark fixed-income asset, and as home to the world's deepest
and most liquid
capital markets.
The federal government deficit is expected to narrow further in
2015 and 2016
from the 2.8% of GDP recorded in 2014. The medium-term deficit
outlook has
improved slightly on a combination of economic strength and
lower than expected
interest rates. Healthcare cost inflation has also slowed.
However, without
reforms to mandatory spending and/or taxation, the deficit will
rise again from
2018.
Congress and the White House have set out differing budget
proposals for FY16.
Republicans in Congress propose to eliminate the deficit over
the next decade,
while the President's budget sets out a much milder
consolidation. Fitch expects
little progress on reforms proposed in either the congressional
or President's
budgets, despite cross-party consensus on topics such as the
desirability of
corporate tax reform. The U.S. has achieved a rapid fiscal
consolidation based
on economic recovery and tight spending limits, but further
deficit narrowing
will be more hard-won.
Fitch expects general government debt to start trending down in
2015 from a peak
of 100% of GDP in 2014. Under the agency's projections, which
assume no policy
change and a normalisation of interest rates, it will start to
tick up again
from 2019. This is in line with Fitch's September projections.
Fitch excludes
unfunded pension liabilities and trade payables from its
definition of general
government debt. Federal debt held by the public was 73% of GDP
in December
2014.
The ceiling on federal debt was re-imposed on March 16. Until
Congress votes to
lift the ceiling, the federal government is prevented from
increasing the stock
of debt and can only roll over existing debts falling due. The
government can
use extraordinary measures to meet obligations without incurring
new debt until
around October 2015. Fitch believes that Congress will lift the
debt ceiling
before this so-called 'x date', albeit perhaps close to it.
Notwithstanding brinkmanship over the debt ceiling in Congress
on previous
occasions, most recently in October 2013, the attraction of U.S.
Treasuries as a
reserve asset appears undiminished. Foreign holdings of Treasury
securities have
increased by 10%, or USD560 billion, since October 2013.
The U.S. is growing faster and enjoys better growth prospects
than most of the
developed world. Having expanded 2.4% in 2014, Fitch expects the
U.S. to grow 3%
in 2015, decelerating slightly in 2016. Since mid-2014, a
strengthening dollar
has undercut export performance, while a steep fall in oil
prices has increased
disposable income. Job creation has been rapid and should lead
to rises in real
wages, which have been weak so far in this recovery. Fitch
expects the economy
to withstand a gradual tightening of monetary policy from very
loose settings.
At its March 2015 meeting, the Fed signalled it would tighten
monetary policy
gradually, implying a shallower path for interest rate rises
than previously
expected. Fitch expects the Fed to embark on tightening in 3Q15.
The annual
inflation rate is zero, a transitory result of lower fuel prices
and the strong
dollar. Inflation is likely to remain below the 2% inflation
target in 2016.
The economy is large, rich and diverse, with GDP per capita (at
purchasing power
parity) and levels of human development above the 'AAA' median.
The economy is
one of the most productive, dynamic and technologically advanced
in the world,
underpinned by strong institutions and a favourable business
climate.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The current Rating Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's
sensitivity analysis
does not currently anticipate developments with a material
likelihood,
individually or collectively, of leading to a downgrade.
However, future
developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating
action include:
A significant increase in government deficits and debt/GDP
ratio, for example if
the U.S. authorities do not take measures in the medium to long
term to offset
rising expenditure pressures from aging and higher interest
rates, could lead to
a downgrade.
A deterioration in the coherence and credibility of economic
policymaking or a
negative shock that erodes the role of the U.S. dollar as the
pre-eminent global
reserve currency and reduces financing flexibility and debt
tolerance could lead
to a downgrade.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the federal debt limit, which was re-imposed
on March 16,
2015, will be suspended again or raised in due course before the
Treasury
exhausts its extraordinary measures and capacity to fund the
government.
Fitch's medium-term fiscal projections draw heavily upon
Congressional Budget
Office projections, which incorporate a baseline assumption that
current laws
governing federal taxes and spending generally remain the same.
Fitch's
projections also assume that the medium-term growth potential of
the U.S.
economy is just above 2%. Its projections are sensitive to these
and other
economic and fiscal assumptions.
Financial sector risks are currently judged to be low, as
reflected in Fitch's
stable outlook for the U.S. banking sector and Bank Systemic
Indicator of 'a'.
