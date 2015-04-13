(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
--Banco da Amazonia S.A. (BdA)
--Banco do Brasil S.A. (BdB)
--Banco Votorantim S.A.(BV)
--BV Leasing Arrendamento Mercantil S.A. (BV Leasing)
--Banco do Nordeste do Brasil S.A. (BNB)
--Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Economico e Social (BNDES)
--Caixa Economica Federal (Caixa)
--Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A. (Banrisul)
--Banco Societe Generale Brasil S.A. (BSGBr)
--Banco Cacique S.A. (Cacique)
--Banco Pecunia S.A. (Pecunia)
--Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (Santander Brasil)
--Santander Leasing S.A. Arrendamento Mercantil (Santander
Leasing)
--Banco Safra S.A. (Safra)
--Safra Leasing S.A. Arrendamento Mercantil (Safra Leasing)
--Banco Bradesco S.A. (Bradesco)
--Bradesco Seguros S.A. (Bradesco Seguros)
--Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (IUH)
--Itau Unibanco S.A. (Itau Unibanco)
--Banco Itau BBA S.A. (IBBA)
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATINGS
(SRs), SUPPORT
RATING FLOORS (SRFs), DEBT RATINGS, VIABILITY RATINGS (VRs)
The rating actions follow Fitch's recent revision of the Outlook
for Brazil's
sovereign ratings to Negative from Stable (see 'Fitch Revises
Brazil's Rating
Outlook to Negative; Affirms IDRs at 'BBB'', dated April 9 2015
at
'www.fitchratings.com'). These actions also mirror factors
considered in Fitch's
negative Outlook for the Brazilian banking industry (see '2015
Outlook:
Brazilian Banks', dated Dec. 15, 2014).
Issuers reviewed today can be categorized in three groups:
1) Issuers whose Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) are driven by
sovereign support
(BNDES, Caixa, BdB, BNB, BdA) where the federal government is
the shareholder
and the source of expected support;
2) Issuers whose IDRs are driven by their Viability Ratings
(VRs) and that are
rated above or equal to the sovereign rating (Bradesco, IUH and
Safra);
3) Issuers whose IDRs are driven by institutional support and
issuers whose
parents are rated above or equal to the sovereign rating (BSGBr,
Cacique,
Pecunia, BV, Santander Brasil, Itau Unibanco, IBBA, Santander
Leasing, Safra
Leasing and Bradesco Seguros).
Fitch also revised Banrisul's Outlook on its long-term IDRs and
National Rating
to Stable from Positive. In this case, the revision reflects
Fitch's opinion
that the more challenging operating environment will limit the
positive trend on
the performance of the bank during 2015 with possible asset
quality pressures
and lower expected profitability. Fitch affirmed Banrisul's VR
at 'bb+'.
For the first group of issuers, their IDRs are equalized with
the sovereign
rating based on their strategic importance to the government as
economic policy
tool (BdA, BNDES, BNB) and/or their systemic importance (BdB,
Caixa and BNDES).
As such, Fitch aligned these ratings with the sovereign ratings,
and revised
their Outlooks to Negative from Stable, mirroring the same
revision of the
sovereign's Outlook. Fitch recognizes the close relationship
between these banks
and the sovereign, and their ratings capture a high probability
of support from
the federal government in case of need, as reflected in the
affirmation of their
SRs at '2' and SRFs at 'BBB'.
The second group includes domestic issuers with very strong
credit profiles but
that are closely linked with the operating environment. Bank
ratings are
normally constrained by the operating environment according to
Fitch's rating
criteria. As such, Fitch revised the Outlook for Safra's
long-term IDRs to
Negative from Stable. Fitch affirmed Safra's SR at '4' and its
SRF at 'B+',
given Fitch's view of the bank's role in the system.
Fitch has downgraded the VRs of Bradesco and the Itau group to
'bbb+' from 'a-',
resulting in a downgrade of their long-term Local Currency IDRs
to 'BBB+' from
'A-'. Fitch affirmed the long-term Foreign Currency IDRs at
'BBB+', and revised
the Outlooks on the long-term IDRs to Negative from Stable,
mirroring the
Outlook of the sovereign rating. Fitch also downgraded the
short-term Local
Currency ratings to 'F2' from 'F1' given their correspondence
with their
long-term Local Currency IDRs.
Fitch continues to believe that both Bradesco and Itau group's
credit profiles
meet the criteria to be rated above the sovereign rating, given
their diverse
and stable funding, strong profitability in Brazil and compared
to other banks
around the world, diverse business mix, strong and well-matched
funding, good
asset quality trends backed by strong loan loss reserves and
sufficient capital.
In addition, Fitch recognizes their solid franchises, efficient
management and
strategy and conservative risk appetite along economic cycles.
However, Fitch factors in that Bradesco and Itau group's almost
exclusive
standing as banks rated two notches above the Local Currency
sovereign rating
within Fitch rated portfolio is no longer justified. Bradesco's
and Itau group's
financial profiles have and should continue to be affected by
the continued
development of the Brazilian financial market, resulting in a
structural change
in their profitability and capitalization trends compared to
previous averages
that have and will continue to bring their overall risk profile
closer to other
banks currently rated one notch above their respective sovereign
ratings and
also similar to other 'bbb+' rated banks around the world.
Fitch sees a higher influence of the operating environment on
these banks'
overall credit profile with asset quality pressured by the
deterioration of the
economic environment and capitalization more in line with banks
rated 'bbb+',
notwithstanding recent improvements stemming from the recent
contained loan
growth, good internal capital generation and the limited
expected impact of
full-on BIS III rules, expected to be concluded in 2019.
Fitch also downgrade the ratings of subordinated notes issued by
both banks,
which are notched down twice from their respective VRs,
following the VR
downgrades. Foreign Currency senior unsecured debt ratings were
affirmed. The
SRs and SRFs of these banks were affirmed and continue to
reflect their size and
systemic relevance in the Brazilian banking system.
The IDRs of the banks in the third group are driven by the
expected support from
their respective shareholders. The revision of Brazil's
sovereign Outlook does
not affect the ability or the propensity of these banks'
respective shareholders
to provide support. However, their long-term Foreign Currency
IDRs are already
at the country ceiling, and the long-term Local Currency IDRs of
BSGBr, Cacique
and Pecunia are two notches above of the Local Currency IDR of
the sovereign.
These are the highest levels Fitch would normally rate a bank
above of the
sovereign due to external support. Therefore, Fitch revised the
Outlooks on
their long-term Foreign Currency IDRs to Negative from Stable.
The Outlooks on
their long-term Local Currency IDRs were already Negative,
mirroring the Outlook
on their parent Societe Generale's (SG, long-term IDR
'A'/Outlook Negative)
ratings. Fitch affirmed the ratings of all three banks.
Still in the third group, in the case of Santander Brasil, the
Outlook on its
Foreign Currency IDR is revised to Negative from Stable, since
it is at the
country ceiling. The Outlook on its Local Currency IDR, in turn,
remains Stable
because of the expected support from its parent and by the fact
that such rating
is not constrained by the local currency sovereign rating. Fitch
affirmed
Santander Brasil's National Ratings and its SR, which remains at
'2'.
In this group of institutional support driven ratings, there are
also Itau
Unibanco and IBBA, which have 'common' VRs. Hence their IDRs are
the same as
those of IUH, since their credit profiles cannot be meaningfully
disentangled as
explained in Fitch's criteria.
As a result of the downgrade of Bradesco's long term Local
Currency IDR to
'BBB+' with a Negative Outlook, Fitch also downgraded Bradesco
Seguros' Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) rating by one notch to 'BBB+' with a
Negative Outlook.
Fitch considers Bradesco Seguros a core subsidiary of Bradesco,
and therefore
its ratings are equalized to those of its parent. Santander
Leasing and Safra
Leasing are subsidiaries of Santander Brasil and Safra,
respectively, and Fitch
affirmed their National Ratings. BV's IDRs are based on
institutional support
from BdB and driven by Fitch's view that it is a strategically
important
subsidiary of BdB. As such, Fitch revised the Outlook on BV's
IDR to Negative
following the Outlook of the IDR of BB.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATINGS,
SRFs, DEBT
RATINGS, VIABILITY RATINGS
The revision of the Outlook of the Long-term IDRs of the banks
covered in this
commentary reflects the potential for them to be downgraded in
case Brazil's
sovereign ratings are downgraded and the Country Ceiling is
lowered. Given the
current negative Outlook on most of the ratings, there are
limited chances for
possible upgrades for the entities subject of this review.
BdA, BdB, BNB, BNDES and Caixa's IDRs will move in tandem with
Brazil's
sovereign ratings. They would be affected by further changes in
the sovereign
ratings or Outlooks and/or in the government's willingness to
provide support.
Fitch does not expect a change in the government's willingness
to provide
support over the rating horizon. BV's IDRs would be directly
affected by any
change in BdB's IDRs or Outlooks and/or a change in Fitch's
evaluation of its
strategic importance to BdB.
IUH, Bradesco and Safra's IDRs are driven by their VRs and would
be further
affected by changes in the sovereign ratings or in their
Outlooks.
IUH's VR could be negatively affected if its loss absorption
capacity is
diminished as evidenced by a sustained decrease in foreign
currency below 7% and
a decrease in loan loss reserve ratios from current levels which
may hinder the
bank's loss absorption capacity. Also, sustained periods of ROAA
below 1.25% and
90-day NPL ratios above 6% may trigger a downgrade in its
ratings. As the
ratings of Itau Unibanco and IBBA are currently equalized to
those of its
parent, any change to the rating of IUH is likely to affect the
rating of these
subsidiaries. The ratings of the subordinated debt are subject
to any change in
the VR rating of IUH. The national scale ratings of the banks
are sensitive to
the same factors as the VR.
Bradesco's VR could be negatively affected if its loss
absorption capacity is
diminished as evidenced by a sustained decrease in its Fitch
Core Capital (FCC)
ratio below 7% and loan loss reserve ratios which may hinder the
bank's loss
absorption capacity. Also, sustained periods of ROAA below 1.25%
and 90-day NPL
ratios above 6% may trigger a downgrade of its ratings. Any
changes in
Bradesco's long-term local currency IDR and/or Outlook would
affect Bradesco
Seguros' IFS rating and/or Outlook.
An unlikely deterioration of Safra's foreign currency capital
ratio to below 9%
or an operating return on assets ratio of below 1% for a
sustained period of
time, may also trigger a negative rating review.
BBSGBr, Cacique and Pecunia's Foreign Currency IDRs are at
Brazil's Country
Ceiling and their Local Currency IDRs are currently two notches
above the
sovereign ratings. Therefore, any further changes in the Country
Ceiling or
sovereign ratings would directly affect these three banks'
ratings. Given that
their parent SG's current long-term IDR is currently three
notches above
Brazil's long-term IDR and two notches above the Country
Ceiling, only a
multiple notch downgrade of SG's IDR would affect the long-term
Foreign Currency
IDRs of its Brazilian subsidiaries, while a one-notch downgrade
of SG's IDR
would lead to a downgrade of their long-term Local Currency
IDRs. Changes in the
ratings of Santander Brasil's parent (Banco Santander, S.A.,
rated long-term
Foreign Currency IDR 'A-', Outlook Stable) or willingness to
provide support
could trigger a rating review. Fitch considers that there is
limited downside
potential for Santander Brasil, even in the event of a
deterioration of the
parent's capacity to provide support, since the Brazilian
sovereign would likely
maintain a high probability of support under that scenario, due
to its systemic
importance.
For issuers presented in the groups 1) and 3), a significant
weakening of the
ability and/or propensity of parent banks to provide support
(not expected by
Fitch at present) could also result in downgrades of the
subsidiaries' ratings.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
BdA:
--Long-term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB',
Outlook revised
to Negative from Stable;
--Short-term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F2';
--National long-term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook
Stable;
--National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)';
--Support Rating affirmed at '2';
--Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB'.
BdB:
--Long-term foreign currency and local currency IDRs affirmed at
'BBB', Outlook
revised to Negative from Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency and local currency IDRs affirmed
at 'F2';
--National long-term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook
Stable;
--National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)';
--Support Rating affirmed at '2';
--Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes due 2018 and 2019 ratings affirmed at
'BBB';
--Viability Rating unaffected at 'bb+'.
BV:
--Long-term foreign currency and local currency IDRs affirmed at
'BBB-', Outlook
revised to Negative from Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency and local currency IDRs affirmed
at 'F3';
--National long-term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(bra)', Outlook
Stable;
--National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)';
--Support Rating affirmed at '2';
--Viability Rating unaffected at 'bb-';
--Senior unsecured notes due May 2016, rating affirmed at
'BBB-'.
BV Leasing:
--1st and 2nd debentures issuances ratings affirmed at
'AA(bra)'.
BNB:
--Long-term foreign currency and local currency IDRs affirmed at
'BBB', Outlook
revised to Negative from Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency and local currency IDRs affirmed
at 'F2';
--National long-term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook
Stable;
--National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)';
--Support Rating affirmed at '2';
--Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB'.
BNDES:
--Long-term foreign currency and local currency IDRs affirmed at
'BBB', Outlook
revised to Negative from Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency and local currency IDRs affirmed
at 'F2';
--National long-term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook
Stable;
--National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)';
--Support Rating affirmed at '2';
--Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes due 2016, 2019 and 2023 affirmed at
'BBB'.
Caixa:
--Long-term foreign currency and local currency IDRs affirmed at
'BBB', Outlook
revised to Negative from Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency and local currency IDRs affirmed
at 'F2';
--National long-term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook
Stable;
--National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)';
--Support Rating affirmed at '2';
--Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes due 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022 affirmed
at 'BBB';
--Subordinated notes due 2024 affirmed at 'BB+'.
Safra:
--Long-term foreign currency and local currency IDRs affirmed at
'BBB', Outlook
revised to Negative from Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency and local currency IDRs affirmed
at 'F2';
--National long-term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook
Stable;
--National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)';
--Support Rating affirmed at '4';
--Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+';
--Market linked securities due 2016 and 2017, affirmed at
'BBBemr';
--Senior unsecured notes due 2017 and 2019, affirmed at 'BBB';
--Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'.
Safra Leasing:
--National long-term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook
Stable;
--National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)';
--Subordinated unsecured notes due 2017, 2035, 2036 and 2037
affirmed at
'AA+(bra)'.
Bradesco:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+, Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable;
--Long-term local currency IDR downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-',
Outlook revised
to Negative from Stable;
--Short-term local currency IDR downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1';
--Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F2';
--National long-term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook
Stable;
--National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)';
--Support Rating affirmed at '2';
--Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-';
--Subordinated Notes due 2019, 2021 and 2022 downgraded to
'BBB-' from 'BBB';
--Viability Rating downgraded to 'bbb+' from 'a-'.
Bradesco Seguros:
--International IFS downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable;
--National IFS affirmed at 'AAA(bra)'; Outlook Stable.
IUH/Itau Unibanco/IBBA:
--Long-term foreign currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB+, Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable;
--Long-term local currency IDRs downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-',
Outlook revised
to Negative from Stable;
--Short-term local currency IDRs downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1';
--Short-term foreign currency IDRs affirmed at 'F2';
--National long-term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook
Stable;
--National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)';
--Support Rating affirmed at '2';
--Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-';
--IUH's market linked notes due 2015 affirmed at 'BBB+emr;
--IUH's Subordinated notes due 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
downgraded to 'BBB-'
from 'BBB';
--Viability Rating downgraded to 'bbb+' from 'a-'.
Santander Brasil:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable;
--Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency and local currency IDRs affirmed
at 'F2';
--National long-term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook
Stable;
--National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)';
--Support Rating affirmed at '2';
--Senior Unsecured Notes due 2015, 2016 and 2017 affirmed at
'BBB+';
--Viability Rating unaffected at 'bbb'.
Santander Leasing:
--National long-term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook
Stable;
--National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)';
--Subordinated Debentures due 2015, 2016 and 2017 affirmed at
'AA+(bra).
Banrisul:
--Long-term foreign currency and Long-term local currency IDRs
affirmed at 'BB+,
Outlook revised to Stable from Positive;
--Short-term foreign currency and local currency IDRs affirmed
at 'B';
--National long-term rating affirmed at 'AA-(bra)', Outlook
revised to Stable
from Positive;
--National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)';
--Support Rating affirmed at '4';
--Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B';
--Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+';
--First Issuance of Senior Unsecured Letras Financeiras affirmed
at 'AA-(bra)';
--Tier II Subordinated notes due Feb 2022 affirmed at 'BB-'.
BSGBr:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable;
--Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook
Negative;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F2';
--Short-term local currency Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1';
--Support Rating affirmed at '2';
--National long-term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook
Stable;
--National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)'.
Cacique:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable;
--Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook
Negative;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F2';
--Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'F1';
--Support Rating affirmed at '2';
--National long-term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook
Stable;
--National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)'.
Pecunia:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable;
--Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook
Negative;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F2';
--Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'F1';
--Support Rating affirmed at '2';
--National long-term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook
Stable;
--National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)'.
Contact:
Claudio Gallina (Primary: BdA, BNB / Secondary: BdB, Banrisul)
Senior Director
+55 11 4504-2216
Fitch Rating Brasil Ltda.
Alameda Santos 700
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Eduardo Ribas (Primary: Bradesco / Secondary: Caixa, IUH, Itau
Unibanco, IBBA,
Safra, Safra Leasing, Santander, Santander Leasing)
Director
+55 11 4504-2213
Esin Celasun (Primary: BdB, BNDES, Bradesco Seguros, Cacique,
Caixa, Pecunia,
BSGBr / Secondary: BV, BV Leasing)
Director
+55 21 4503-2626
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Praca XV de Novembro, 20 - 401 B,
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brasil
Paulo Fugulin (Primary: Banrisul, BV, BV Leasing / Secondary:
BdA, BNB)
Director
+55 11 4504-2206
Robert Stoll (Primary: IUH, Itau Unibanco, IBBA, Safra, Safra
Leasing, Santander
Brasil, Santander Leasing / Secondary: Bradesco, Cacique,
Pecunia, BSGBr)
Director
+1-212-908-9155
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St. Nova York, NY 10004
Jean Lopes (Secondary: BNDES)
Director
+55 21 4503-2617
Rodrigo Salas (Secondary: Bradesco Seguros)
Senior Director
+56-2-2499-3309
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
