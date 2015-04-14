(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, April 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded and
simultaneously
withdrawn the rating of a Swiss-franc-denominated (CHF) money
market fund
managed by Lombard Odier Investment Managers (Lombard Odier IM),
and affirmed
two others as follows:
LO Funds (CH) - Money Market (CHF) (LOIMCHF) downgraded to
'AAmmf' from
'AAAmmf'; rating withdrawn
LO Funds (CH) - Money Market (USD) (LOIMUSD) affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
LO Funds (CH) - Money Market (EUR) (LOIMEUR) affirmed at
'AAAmmf'
The downgrade of the Swiss franc fund, LOIMCHF reflects the
fund's increased
counterparty exposure to its custodian bank, Banque Lombard
Odier & Cie SA
(AA-/Stable/F1+) in excess of Fitch's criteria. Fitch is
withdrawing the rating
of LOIMCHF as Lombard Odier IM has chosen to stop participating
in the rating
process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient
information to maintain
the rating. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings
(or analytical
coverage) on LOIMCHF, but will continue to maintain ratings on
LOIMEUR and
LOIMUSD.
The main drivers for the affirmations of LOIMEUR and LOIMUSD
are:
-- The portfolios' overall credit quality and diversification
and maturity
profile
-- Low exposure to interest rate and spread risks
-- Lombard Odier IM's adequate capabilities and resources as
investment manager
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Credit Quality/Diversification
Consistent with Fitch's money market fund rating criteria, all
three funds seek
to maintain a high credit quality. In line with Fitch's
criteria, LOIMEUR and
LOIMUSD invest exclusively in short-term securities rated at
least 'F1' by Fitch
or of a comparable credit quality by other global rating
agencies, and limit
their exposures to individual issuers and counterparties.
Following successive interest rate cuts by the Swiss National
Bank (SNB) and the
Swiss franc unpegging from the euro in January 2015, the supply
of CHF assets
has largely dried up. As a result, LOIMCHF has had difficulties
finding suitable
investments, even at strongly negative rates. This is forcing
the fund to hold
increased non-invested cash balances at its custodian bank,
Banque Lombard Odier
& Cie SA, with most of this cash subsequently left with the
Swiss National Bank
(SNB).
The issue of excess exposures to custodian banks is an emerging
issue in markets
struggling with negative rates. A key consideration for Fitch is
the
legal/regulatory framework of the custodian bank's country of
domicile and
whether the assets are 'ring-fenced' and operationally
accessible. While most of
LOIMCHF's cash is subsequently moved to the SNB, the Swiss
legal/regulatory
framework does not provide clear ring-fencing of custodian cash,
creating a
level of counterparty concentration risk inconsistent with
Fitch's criteria.
This level of concentration risk to an 'AA-' counterparty is
likely to persist
under current market conditions and, in Fitch's view, is
consistent with a
'AAmmf' fund rating.
Maturity Profile
The funds seek to limit interest rate and spread risk consistent
with Fitch's
rating criteria. Each fund limits its weighted average maturity
(WAM) and life
(WAL) to 60 days and 120 days, respectively. It also limits the
maturity date of
any single investment to 397 days or less (730 days for
highly-rated government
FRNs).
Liquidity Profile
The funds seek to manage investor redemption risk through
investment
restrictions with the aim of maintaining sufficient daily and
weekly liquidity.
In line with Fitch's rating criteria, the funds seek to maintain
at least 10% of
their assets in securities maturing overnight or other
qualifying liquid assets
such as government securities and at least 25% in securities
maturing within
seven days or other qualified liquid assets. LOIMEUR has had
less than 25% in
seven-day liquid assets in several instances. This appears to
have been
temporary and, in our opinion, is mitigated by the fund's stable
investor base
mainly consisting of clients of Lombard Odier's private banking
activities.
Group Exposure
The funds may be exposed to Banque Lombard Odier & Cie SA
(AA-/Stable/F1+), a
sister company, typically through overnight cash positions
deposited at the
bank.
Investment Advisor
Lombard Odier IM, the funds' investment advisor, is the asset
management
business of the Lombard Odier Group. At end-December 2014,
Lombard Odier IM had
EUR35.4bn of assets under management, of which about 11% were in
money market
funds. Fitch views Banque Lombard Odier & Cie SA and Lombard
Odier IM's
investment advisory capabilities, financial and resource
commitments,
operational controls, corporate governance, and compliance
procedures as
consistent with the respective funds' 'AAAmmf' and 'AAmmf'
ratings. Net asset
value calculation and controls on valuation (ie comparison
between amortisation
cost and marked-to market) are fully compliant with Swiss
regulation and aligned
with best-market practices.
At end-March 2015, the rated money market funds had CHF769m,
USD1,359m and
EUR521m of total assets, respectively.
RATING SENSITIVITIES AND SURVEILLANCE
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit
quality, market
risk and/or liquidity profiles of the funds. For additional
information about
Fitch's money market fund ratings, see the criteria referenced
below.
To maintain the Money Market Fund ratings, Fitch seeks weekly
fund and portfolio
holdings information from the funds' administrator - UBS Fund
Management
(Switzerland) AG - and conducts surveillance checks against its
rating criteria.
