(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, May 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Malaysian Reinsurance Berhad's (Malaysian Re) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A' with Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating affirmation reflects Malaysian Re's solid capitalisation and steady financial fundamentals that support its market leadership in Malaysia. However, the rating is constrained by its smaller market size and limited geographical diversification relative to global peers, as well as potential catastrophe exposure from its foreign businesses amid intense market competition. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Malaysian Re will improve and maintain its financial performance, driven by a prudent and experienced management's strong emphasis on bottom-line profitability. Malaysian Re is the largest reinsurer in Malaysia. It maintained its leading market position and captured a market share of 54% (measured by reinsurance accepted premiums) in 2013, based on industry statistics. Fitch expects its market dominance to continue, underpinned by a solid franchise and continued support from local cedants. The company also actively participates in various local industry initiatives to entrench its business relationships with domestic insurers. Based on management results, Malaysian Re's combined ratio deteriorated to 97% at end-2014 from 90% at 31 March 2014 (end of FY14) due to higher claims experience. This is following a few large losses reported in both the international and domestic business during the year, of which included the Peninsular Malaysia flood in December 2014. The company expects its claims exposure from the floods to be manageable overall, backed by sufficient retrocession layers and strong capital levels. Malaysian Re has also since then tightened its underwriting discipline and Fitch believes its operating performance will improve over time. Its regulatory risk-based capital as at end-2014 was well in excess of the regulatory minimum of 130%. Its investment mix remained prudent and liquid, with more than 80% of invested assets placed in cash, deposits and fixed-income securities. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade is unlikely for the company in the near term. Nevertheless, key rating triggers for an upgrade include significant sustained improvement in the reinsurer's credit profile, with the combined ratio falling consistently below 94%, and the regulatory capital ratio remaining above 220%. Key rating triggers for a downgrade are significant deterioration in the reinsurer's credit profile in terms of market franchise, premium sustainability, operating performance and capital levels relative to its business profile, with the combined ratio increasing above 105%, or the regulatory capital ratio falling below 180% for an extended period. A downgrade of Malaysia's 'A' Long-Term Local Currency IDR, on Negative Outlook, by more than one notch would likely result in a rating downgrade for Malaysian Re. Evidence of a deterioration in Malaysian Re's financial fundamentals due to a more challenging operating environment associated with a weakening sovereign rating, could also lead Fitch to reassess the one-notch differential between the reinsurer's rating and the sovereign's Local Currency IDR. Contact: Primary Analyst Thomas Ng Analyst +65 6796 7224 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd. 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Committee Chairperson Federico Faccio Senior Director +44 20 3530 1394