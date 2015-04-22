(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Fundamentals Index - Spain
(1Q15)
here
LONDON, April 22 (Fitch) The Fitch Spanish Fundamentals Index
shows that
recovery across key sectors in the economy is holding up,
although there are
still underlying challenges, Fitch Ratings says.
The Spanish Fitch Fundamentals Index remained unchanged at +6 in
1Q15. Positive
trends in new credit strengthened during the quarter, while ABS
performance
declined. Trends in mortgage and SME performance, unemployment
and
transportation remained strongly positive.
New bank credit extended to borrowers continued to grow in 1Q15,
but was not
quite sufficient to push the year-over-year new credit
sub-component score up to
+10 ('strong positive') from +5. Easing financing conditions
reflect progress
Spanish banks have made in improving their balance sheets and
the European
Central Bank's liquidity initiatives. The return of credit flow
supports
mortgage and SME performance and house prices.
Economic growth has also picked up, boosting new lending. In
March, we revised
up our GDP forecasts for 2015 and 2016 to 2% and 2.3%,
respectively, with growth
stemming largely from domestic demand this year as employment
and real
disposable incomes grow.
Nevertheless, whether Spain will see a sustainable return to
meaningful yoy
rises in net lending remains uncertain. New bank lending remains
well below
pre-crisis levels and is largely offset by loan amortisation.
The Fitch Fundamentals Index (FFI) tracks changes in credit
fundamentals across
key sectors of the Spanish economy. Analysing the relative
strength or weakness
of the index or its sub components can provide insight into how
conducive
conditions in Spain are towards economic growth.
The trend in potential drivers or constraints on economic growth
or decline is
indicated by the relative strength or weakness of the FFI,
ranging from +10 to
-10. Released quarterly, the FFI relies primarily on proprietary
Fitch-sourced
data. The FFI's components include mortgage, SME and ABS
performance, EBITDA and
capex forecasts, rating outlooks, the CDS outlook, new credit,
unemployment
forecast and transportation trend. As a result, the index
provides a complete
picture of the health of the Spanish credit markets.
The Spanish FFI is an extension of the US Fitch Fundamentals
Index, launched in
October 2013 and published quarterly.
The report, 'Fitch Fundamentals Index - Spain' is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1655
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Mark Brown
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel: +34 93 323 8414,
Email:
pilar.perez@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
