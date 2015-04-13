(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 13 (Fitch) Two recently announced acquisitions
of retail loan
portfolios by Mexican banks are notable steps toward achieving
some business
expansion amid the sluggishness facing the Mexican banking
sector, says Fitch
Ratings. We believe the loan sales, by Mexican subsidiaries of
foreign banks in
both cases, could spur further interest of the country's
domestic banks to seek
other loan acquisitions. Recent announcements of new bank
licenses and the
possible entrance of some international banking players,
attracted by the low
level of banking penetration and sound profits in Mexico,
suggest that local
competition will remain high and M&A activity may also play a
more active role
in driving individual bank growth in the incoming years.
On March 27, Banco Regional de Monterrey's (Banregio, National
Scale Rating
AA(mex)/F1+(mex), Outlook Stable) announced the acquisition of a
MXP600 million
loan portfolio from International Finance Corporation. The
transaction, pending
regulatory approvals, does not materially affect the bank's
credit profile, as
the acquired portfolio was just 1.2% of the bank's total loan
portfolio.
Fitch considers Banregio's acquisition to be a reasonable step
toward slowly
adding revenue and risk diversification as the bank seeks to
expand its mortgage
business. However, Fitch sees the bank has yet to prove that it
can maintain
sound asset quality metrics in mortgages on a large scale. A
growing mortgage
portfolio also could pose additional challenges in terms of
further long-term
funding needs, especially in view of the more stringent
liquidity rules that are
slated to go into effect for Mexico's banks later this year.
In a second example on March 18, Banco Santander (Mexico), (SAN
Mexico,
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating BBB+, Outlook Stable / Viability
Rating bbb+)
announced that it had completed the acquisition of a consumer
loan portfolio
from Scotiabank Inverlat S.A. (Scotiabank Inverlat,
AAA(mex)/F1+(mex), Outlook
Stable) after receiving the corresponding regulatory approvals
and
authorizations. The total balance of the acquired portfolio was
around MXP3.2
billion, or 4.2% of the bank's consumer loan portfolio, and 0.7%
of the total
loan portfolio.
The transaction complements the current strategy of SAN Mexico,
as consumer
lending already has been one of the main drivers of loan growth
for the bank
over the last four years. SAN Mexico's acquired portfolio is
composed of
personal loans and it will enhance the bank's market position in
this segment
while maintaining the credit quality of the portfolio.
Even though these acquisitions have been more frequent in the
last year, Fitch
believes that they represent a seizure of available
opportunities, rather than a
definitive trend in the Mexican banking sector. The potential
for more such
transactions is aided by the still-low banking penetration in
Mexico, the high
competition in the sector and the tendency of banks to focus
more sharply on
customers with proven credit histories.
Contact:
Alejandro Tapia
Director
+52 818 399 9156
Fitch Mexico, S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Edificio Connexity Piso 8
Col. Del Paseo Residencial
64920 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Monica Ibarra
Director
+52 818 399 9150
Matthew Noll, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions Fitch Wire
+ 1 212 908-0652
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
